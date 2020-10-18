Related to this story
We hope you will review this state question thoroughly before casting your vote. After much consideration, our vote will be no.
Improving the criminal justice system has long been a priority for conservatives across the country, including state leaders and voters right …
Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision, the column says. This list goes on and on.
"Advocates with more knowledge of the issues behind homelessness … deserve a thank you," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford: Donald Trump is the better presidential candidate to manage foreign affairs and the military
President Trump’s unorthodox style and willingness to ask the questions no one is supposed to ask has made the diplomatic corps cringe, Lankford writes. But, it has also made the world safer and more secure, the column says.
Alicia Andrews: Joe Biden is the better presidential candidate to manage foreign affairs and the military
Rex Huppke: Failed plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows danger of antigovernment rhetoric
On June 11, 2001, I stood in a tight, gray-walled room at a federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, and watched through a window as Okla…
"What mighty contests rise from trivial things," Alexander Pope wrote in "The Rape of the Lock."
"As secretary of education, I believe it is non-negotiable that all Oklahoma students have access to the highest quality education possible," said Ryan Walters.
Like Mental Health Association Oklahoma, many organizations have never closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. We adapted and increased our services in this new virtual world. I want to thank everyone standing on the front lines — both physical and digital — and helping the people who need assistance the most.