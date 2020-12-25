Kenneth Wagner: State-federal program helps reclaim damaged areas, expand wildlife management areas

Those of us who love the outdoors hope to leave Oklahoma in even better shape than when we first took steps into the woods, the prairies, creeks and hills.
I’m proud to be able to say our state’s leadership, in concert with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, is doing just that through a unique national program aimed at mitigation for polluted environments: the Natural Resources Damage Assessment and Restoration program.
NRDA is the legal process that federal agencies, with the states and American Indian nations, use to evaluate — and mitigate — the environmental impacts of oil spills, hazardous waste sites, and other legally define situations on natural resources.
Oklahoma has eight contaminated sites resulting from the release of sewage, mining waste, refinery waste and other hazardous substances. Fines from damages to the resources, received through litigation, were put into a fund administered by my office.
Working alongside state and federal agencies, we recently developed the first statewide comprehensive restoration plan to begin putting these settlement funds to good use. The plan outlines the goals and processes to rehabilitate those injured areas or to acquire the resource equivalent for the services they provide.
In 2018, the state submitted its first project proposals for NRDA funding, in most cases leveraging federal grant funding at a 3-to-1 ratio to yield millions of dollars for fish and wildlife restoration. These projects received approval, and we went to work on projects including:
Rehabilitating existing water supply reservoirs, roadways and fencing at Durant State Fish Hatchery and replacing water control structures at Schooler Lake and Lake Watonga Dam. NRDA funds are also being used to replace the antiquated main water pipeline to the hatchery and pump station at J.A. Manning State Fish Hatchery at Medicine Park.
Acquiring tractors, all-terrain vehicles and other equipment to improve fencing and fireguards to conduct more prescribed burns and facilitate beneficial grazing across the state and acquiring equipment to remove cedar trees.
Improving wildlife habitat on numerous wildlife management areas to include vegetation control, wetland restorations and other infrastructure improvements.
Most notably, NRDA funds were leveraged to acquire law for wildlife management areas, including: 7,602 acres in Haskell County (the new Sans Bois Wildlife Wildlife Management Area); 239 acres in Atoka County (Atoka Wildlife Management Area); 557 acres in McCurtain County (adjacent to Grassy Slough Wildlife Management Area); and 124 acres in Garfield County (Drummond Flat Wildlife Management Area). These properties will be perpetually open to the public for hunting and fishing and represent critical habitat for fish and wildlife.
The work is not yet complete. We are now partnering on several exciting projects in northeastern Oklahoma, including one that would permanently restore, protect and guarantee future public access to a portion of one of our state’s most pristine Ozark streams in the Illinois River watershed.
Our state is truly one of the
best places in the world to live, fish, hunt or enjoy outdoor activities. I am proud to say through this program and others, we are making a lasting difference. I hope to see you soon out there enjoying outdoor Oklahoma.
Kenneth Wagner is Oklahoma secretary of energy and environment.