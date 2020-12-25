Kenneth Wagner: State-federal program helps reclaim damaged areas, expand wildlife management areas

Those of us who love the outdoors hope to leave Oklahoma in even better shape than when we first took steps into the woods, the prairies, creeks and hills.

I’m proud to be able to say our state’s leadership, in concert with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, is doing just that through a unique national program aimed at mitigation for polluted environments: the Natural Resources Damage Assessment and Restoration program.

NRDA is the legal process that federal agencies, with the states and American Indian nations, use to evaluate — and mitigate — the environmental impacts of oil spills, hazardous waste sites, and other legally define situations on natural resources.

Oklahoma has eight contaminated sites resulting from the release of sewage, mining waste, refinery waste and other hazardous substances. Fines from damages to the resources, received through litigation, were put into a fund administered by my office.

Working alongside state and federal agencies, we recently developed the first statewide comprehensive restoration plan to begin putting these settlement funds to good use. The plan outlines the goals and processes to rehabilitate those injured areas or to acquire the resource equivalent for the services they provide.