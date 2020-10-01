Keith O. McArtor: The little remembered story of how Ruth Bader Ginsburg helped strike a blow for gender equality and for the right of 18-year-old Oklahoma men to buy beer

As we honor the life and work of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it is appropriate that we remember the contribution she made to the struggle for equal protection of the laws and gender equality right here in Oklahoma.

And, it was — in the words of the local attorney who led the case — a “stupid little beer case” that did it.

Argued before the Supreme Court on Oct. 5, 1976, the case was styled Craig v. Boren. At issue was Oklahoma’s archaic law that 3.2 beer could be sold to women at age 18 but to men only at age 21. Curtis Craig was under 21 when he purchased beer in Stillwater from Carol Whitener’s “Honk and Holler,” and both were arrested. They appealed their case to the highest court in the land, arguing that the Oklahoma statute was unconstitutional under the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. That clause demands that no state shall deny any person “the equal protection of the laws.”