Keith O. McArtor: The little remembered story of how Ruth Bader Ginsburg helped strike a blow for gender equality and for the right of 18-year-old Oklahoma men to buy beer

As we honor the life and work of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it is appropriate that we remember the contribution she made to the struggle for equal protection of the laws and gender equality right here in Oklahoma.
And, it was — in the words of the local attorney who led the case — a “stupid little beer case” that did it.
Argued before the Supreme Court on Oct. 5, 1976, the case was styled Craig v. Boren. At issue was Oklahoma’s archaic law that 3.2 beer could be sold to women at age 18 but to men only at age 21. Curtis Craig was under 21 when he purchased beer in Stillwater from Carol Whitener’s “Honk and Holler,” and both were arrested. They appealed their case to the highest court in the land, arguing that the Oklahoma statute was unconstitutional under the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. That clause demands that no state shall deny any person “the equal protection of the laws.”
The case was briefed and argued by Tulsa attorney, Fred P. Gilbert. By training a patent attorney, and a graduate of the Harvard Law school in 1965, Gilbert had already changed the landscape of Oklahoma law in gender equality. Until 1971, males in Oklahoma were charged as felons at age 16 while females could not be charged until age 18. Accepting a case as an appointed public defender, Gilbert challenged the law as unconstitutional gender discrimination. He won the case in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and continued to fight the state for a quarter of a century on related gender discrimination issues. Today’s juvenile court regime in Oklahoma is based in large part on Gilbert’s successful battle for gender equality in the law.
As Craig v. Boren worked its way through the appellate process to the Supreme Court, a young lawyer from New Jersey took great interest in it. She had won an important gender discrimination case before the court a year earlier in Wienberger v. Wiesenfeld, in which the court ruled that it was unconstitutional that men could not collect Social Security death benefits after their wives’ deaths but women could collect after the deaths of their husbands. As a member of the ACLU, Ginsburg wrote an amicus curiae brief to the Court in favor of Curtis Craig’s argument that the Oklahoma beer statute was unconstitutional.
As a result of this highly significant legal battle, Ginsburg and Gilbert became personal friends. She sat with him as he argued before the Supreme Court on Oct. 5, 1976. The court handed down its decision later that year, ruling that Oklahoma’s beer statute was a violation of the equal protection clause. However, the 7-2 decision went much further. Craig v. Boren established the rule that henceforth all cases of gender discrimination would be viewed under a rule of “intermediate scrutiny,” recognizing a unique kind of discrimination that results from gender classifications. Under this rule, a law’s gender classification must be substantially related to an important governmental objective or it will be struck down as unconstitutional. Craig v. Boren changed the landscape of gender discrimination law in the United States. As a result, the cause of women’s rights would face many fewer legal obstacles.
One of Gilbert’s treasured possessions is a copy of Ginsburg’s amicus curiae brief with this handwritten note from the future associate justice, “For starting this off and staying with it through thick and thin, and for your stimulating company, my cheers and best wishes. Ruth Bader Ginsburg”
Few people could have been different than Gilbert, a conservative, Christian, white male from Oklahoma, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal, Jewish female from New Jersey. But, together, they found passionate, common cause in the struggle for human rights and for the equality of all people before the law. In these troubled and polarized times, may their partnership in such a noble cause provide us with a vision of moral greatness. Justice Ginsburg and Gilbert inspire us to overcome our differences to work together so that we can achieve the American dream of equality for all people.
Featured video:
Keith O. McArtor is a Tulsa attorney.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!