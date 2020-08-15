With orchestras and performing arts organizations all over the world canceling their concerts, why is the Tulsa Symphony choosing to perform a concert at a baseball field?
It goes to our mission: The Tulsa Symphony is a community service organization that entertains, educates, heals and inspires through musical excellence, innovation and collaboration. We have a duty and responsibility to use our art and talent to bring greater Tulsa together in a safe and responsible manner.
Since March, we have all spent hours divided by screens, conversing by video conference and longing for connection. We need to share experiences in real time together. Music has this unique power to unite and transform us. Let us feel the energy of Beethoven emanate from the stage at ONEOK Field and share that experience, even while socially distant together. As a community we must join in a responsible and safe way as we learn to live in the new COVID-19 era. For the Tulsa Symphony there was no choice but to think outside the box to keep the music playing and serve this great community.
A symphony at ONEOK Field is a complex and adventurous endeavor, especially during this time of pandemic. To execute a safe and responsible concert, safety protocols for audience and musicians alike have been developed requiring masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing. For the musicians’ safety, that means testing, temperature logs, masks for rehearsals and concert, socially distancing while rehearsing and performing, special hand sanitizer that doesn’t stick to the strings of valuable instruments, and ensuring that musicians arrive, warm up and navigate backstage all while staying 6 feet apart. It even requires changing repertoire to reduce the number of musicians needed to perform without sacrificing the musical experience for the audience.
For that audience, it means ensuring that everyone wears a mask, asking people to respect one another by keeping 6 feet apart, having hand sanitizer stations and setting up a ticketing grid that reduces ONEOK Field to 19% capacity to allow for audience social distancing.
Once we addressed our main concern of the safety of our audience and musicians, we then needed to produce the concert. Unlike the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s home, ONEOK Field is not designed for classical concerts. The field requires a stage to be built, sound amplification involving experts in classical music sound reinforcement, lighting design and procuring a 9-foot Steinway for the soloist. But as a bonus for Labor Day weekend, being outside allows for fireworks to conclude the celebration.
What makes Tulsa different from other cities is that we strive for ways to adapt. With performing arts organizations all over the world shut down, performers have been unable to share their talents with great audiences. The effect COVID-19 has had on the performing arts sector has been devastating. It has taken a huge economic toll on those whose livelihoods depend on live performances.
But on Saturday, Sept. 5, the lights will shine on Tulsa again as musicians and the many support personnel will all join to celebrate Beethoven by opening their hearts wide with music for this wonderful city. Please support the many artists who will once again be able to share their talents with you. It has been too long since we have all been together. Tulsa needs to show the world that we can adapt to COVID-19 by wearing masks, being responsible with social distancing and using hand sanitizer. By taking all three precautions we can responsibly celebrate together Beethoven’s 250th birthday inspired by his defiant spirit that would not let deafness slow him down, let alone a pandemic.
Keith Elder is executive director of Tulsa Symphony Orchestra.
