Keith Ballard: 2015 bond issue was huge success; TPS patrons have chance to do it again

In the years since my superintendency at Tulsa Public Schools, I have been on the faculty at the University of Oklahoma, and treasured extra time with my grandchildren. I have also reflected on what it means to create a lasting legacy.
One of the last projects we accomplished was the passage of the 2015 bond with unprecedented 85% support — a historic moment for Tulsa teachers, children, and families. The Tulsans who went to the polls on March 3, 2015, and voted in support of the bond may not have realized the legacy they would leave for Tulsa children, but I can see it so clearly across the school district today.
On June 8, 2021, Tulsans will again have a chance to make a landmark investment in every child at every school by supporting the 2021 bond for Tulsa Public Schools.
I knew that the 2015 TPS bond would have a transformative impact on our school district, and the results bear this out. For example, these funds and the support of Tulsans helped improve middle grade experiences for North Tulsa children and increase secure entryways across the district. Bond funds helped carry the Tulsa Public Schools staff and students through a global pandemic and a safe return to schools and classrooms.
The 2015 bond transformed schools like Disney, Anderson, Edison, Carnegie, and a dozen more schools, with interior renovations; it built state-of-the-art athletic facilities at Rogers and McLain; it provided safe rooms at Kerr, McClure, McKinley and nine more schools, and it put Chromebooks and hotspots into homes across the city last spring to sustain learning.
Your student might not talk excitedly about bond funds at the end of the school day, but you can be assured that the 2015 bond paid for books in their school libraries, Smartboards in their classrooms, and supplies and resources they used to create the artwork that hangs on your refrigerator or living room wall.
I continue to be impressed by the stewardship of the 2015 bond investment. The Citizen Bond Oversight Committee, Board of Education, and Superintendent Deborah Gist and her team have assured that Tulsa Public Schools has delivered on the projects included in the 2015 bond package.
I am eager to see how the proposed 2021 bond investments will continue to transform the ways that Tulsa children learn, grow, and thrive in their schools and classrooms. I am excited by the opportunities the 2021 bond will provide to expand access to college-ready and career-ready programming, strengthen STEM education and ensure that schools and campuses are accessible for every Tulsan.
I am confident that Tulsans will again do what they do best and come together to build the brighter futures our children — and grandchildren — need and deserve.
On Tuesday, June 8, go to your polling place and vote “yes” on each of the four propositions in the 2021 bond. It is a simple action with a profound impact on every school in our district: We can, once again, create a meaningful and lasting legacy to leave to our children and to our city.