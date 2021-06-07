Keith Ballard: 2015 bond issue was huge success; TPS patrons have chance to do it again

Your student might not talk excitedly about bond funds at the end of the school day, but you can be assured that the 2015 bond paid for books in their school libraries, Smartboards in their classrooms, and supplies and resources they used to create the artwork that hangs on your refrigerator or living room wall.

I continue to be impressed by the stewardship of the 2015 bond investment. The Citizen Bond Oversight Committee, Board of Education, and Superintendent Deborah Gist and her team have assured that Tulsa Public Schools has delivered on the projects included in the 2015 bond package.

I am eager to see how the proposed 2021 bond investments will continue to transform the ways that Tulsa children learn, grow, and thrive in their schools and classrooms. I am excited by the opportunities the 2021 bond will provide to expand access to college-ready and career-ready programming, strengthen STEM education and ensure that schools and campuses are accessible for every Tulsan.

I am confident that Tulsans will again do what they do best and come together to build the brighter futures our children — and grandchildren — need and deserve.