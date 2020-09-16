Kay C. James: After more than 230 years, our nation's Constitution is threatened from within

The real-world result of this indoctrination? Some polls show as many as 70% of young people say they prefer socialism to free markets. Earlier this month, hundreds of rioters rampaged through Oakland, Calif., chanting “Death to America.” And a task force recently commissioned by Washington, D.C.’s mayor recommended the unbelievable idea of removing the Washington Monument and other memorials to our founders.

This kind of thinking bodes disaster for the future of our country.

Yet we still can save many of our young people from the siren song of socialism and help them understand that the Constitution ensures the very way of life that they enjoy. Here are some of the basics they need to know:

The Constitution is a contract between the people and their government. It reflects that the government only derives its power from the people.

It lays out the framework for the federal government and limits it to certain powers, so that it never becomes so powerful it threatens the freedoms it was instituted to protect.

It divides power among the three branches of government to ensure that no branch becomes too powerful.