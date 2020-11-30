Karin Price: Children are waiting

Life in an orphanage or life with a family. Which would you choose?
While this has been a year of great change for everyone, one thing that has not changed is that children continue to live their entire lives in orphanages.
Since 1972, Dillon International, based in Tulsa, has found families for children and continually provides services for anyone who has been touched by adoption.
Agencies, like Dillon International, are committed to the Intercountry Adoption Act signed by the U.S. government and established to assist families seeking to adopt children waiting in orphanages in other countries.
Yet, through the years everyone working in the field of intercountry adoption has faced increasing barriers to adoption. And this year has brought even more challenges.
U.S. government bureaucracy is an immense barrier. Our government has increased fees and enforced a higher level of scrutiny, making it more difficult to adopt.
Time and time again there is evidence that policies do not always work in a child’s best interest. However, many continue to advocate for change.
Recently, a group of senators — including Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma — urged the U.S. Department of State to improve its assistance to families and children.
Recently, the Department of State issued a public notice proposing revisions which have the stated purpose of improving adoption services. This notice is a document that is almost 200 pages long and focuses on administration, fees, changes and documentation.
Beyond U.S. laws, other countries also have raised barriers to adoption.
On the individual level, there are citizens opposed to immigration, even though the children needing families meet all U.S. immigration requirements and are legally free for adoption to the United States.
In addition, other individuals living in our communities voice strong opinions against adoption, and they do not agree that adoption is a way to build a family.
Finally, the global pandemic has negatively impacted adoption. There are delays in processing paperwork because government offices are closed and many people in the system are working from home. There are restrictions on travel as countries close their borders to children waiting to come home.
Since 2004, the number of children adopted has declined 87%. For you, this may just be another statistic. So I ask you to visualize with me the almost 23,000 children coming to U.S. families in 2004.
Can you see moms and dads meeting their children for the first time, celebrating birthdays and holidays? Children have siblings and their extended families have grown.
Now, let’s look at the numbers for 2019. Less than 3,000 children joined a family.
I am so happy that those children have families, but I cannot forget the children living without a family.
Join me in breaking any barrier that keeps a child destined to orphanage life.
Speak up when others oppose immigration and marginalize adoptive families. Oklahomans have always had a heart for children waiting to be adopted. Children who are adopted to families living in Oklahoma grow up to be adults who positively impact all of our lives in many, many ways.
Featured video:
Karin Price, MSW, LCSW, is executive director of Tulsa-based Dillon International, Inc.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!