Julius Jones: A collision of uncertainty and finality

On a hot July night in 2000, Gregg Francis Braun made one last, desperate plea.

“Save me, Mother Mary, from the damnation I deserve,” he said. “I’m so sorry, people.”

He said a few more words, and you could feel the fear in his voice. A few minutes later, he was gone.

I watched Braun, strapped to a gurney at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s death chamber, die by lethal injection 11 years after he killed an Ardmore florist — one of five people he murdered in a four-state killing spree that ended on the high plains of northeastern New Mexico.

How things go down during an execution differs from one case to the next.

Some express fear, like Braun. Others defiantly proclaim their innocence. And still others placidly accept their fate. But there is one common thread that makes capital punishment unique from all other forms of justice: its finality.

There’s no going back once an execution is carried out, much in the same way you can’t recall a bullet after the trigger is pulled. Before you carry it out, you better be damned sure you got this one right.

Which brings us to the case of Julius Jones.