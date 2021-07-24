Joy Hofmeister: Value education? Then get vaccinated.

If Oklahoma school kids are to have a shot at a school year approaching normalcy — and they need and deserve that — then we all need to have a shot of our own.

A shot in the arm, that is.

In a few short weeks, more than 1,800 Oklahoma schools will be opening their doors to an estimated 700,000 children and 80,000 teachers and school staff. To ensure in-person instruction proceeds smoothly and our prekindergarten-to-12th grade students can return to the structure and stability they so desperately need, I urge all Oklahomans to do our part to enable safe in-person classrooms. That means getting vaccinated and making sure that eligible school-age students do so, as well.

We have ground to make up to lay the foundation for a safe and sustained return to school. Adult vaccination rates are not where they should be.

Unfortunately, we are learning that Oklahoma children aged 12-17, who have been eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine since May, are following the same trajectory. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s July 14 Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, only 22.5% of our 12- to 17-year-olds have received the first dose of the vaccine, while barely 16% are fully protected — a national ranking of 41st in both metrics.