Joy Hofmeister: Value education? Then get vaccinated.

If Oklahoma school kids are to have a shot at a school year approaching normalcy — and they need and deserve that — then we all need to have a shot of our own.
A shot in the arm, that is.
In a few short weeks, more than 1,800 Oklahoma schools will be opening their doors to an estimated 700,000 children and 80,000 teachers and school staff. To ensure in-person instruction proceeds smoothly and our prekindergarten-to-12th grade students can return to the structure and stability they so desperately need, I urge all Oklahomans to do our part to enable safe in-person classrooms. That means getting vaccinated and making sure that eligible school-age students do so, as well.
We have ground to make up to lay the foundation for a safe and sustained return to school. Adult vaccination rates are not where they should be.
Unfortunately, we are learning that Oklahoma children aged 12-17, who have been eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine since May, are following the same trajectory. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s July 14 Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, only 22.5% of our 12- to 17-year-olds have received the first dose of the vaccine, while barely 16% are fully protected — a national ranking of 41st in both metrics.
This data, coupled with an alarming increase in new cases, is of serious concern. If we don’t reverse this trend, we may see the highly contagious delta variant imperil the safety of our students and the school year.
There are further complications. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently recommended that all children above the age of 2 and all school staff wear masks out of an abundance of caution. This guidance arrives amid a new state law prohibiting mask requirements in schools unless there is a gubernatorial declaration of emergency. To compound matters, children under 12 are ineligible for the vaccine.
As we navigate these potential obstacles, it is worth remembering that masks remain an effective tool to mitigate the virus, and families and school staff have the option to wear one.
It is also important to note that children are not immune to the delta variant’s potential for serious illness. As of this writing, 29 of 381 current COVID hospitalizations in Oklahoma are pediatric patients.
We must reverse course. The key is vaccines for all who are eligible, including students aged 12 and older. The consensus among the scientific and medical community is clear: The vaccines are safe and effective.
We recognize the truth of child psychiatrist James P. Comer’s statement, “No significant learning occurs without a significant relationship.” We know the most effective education is built on a meaningful connection between educator and student. Unless we all recognize that COVID-19 remains a serious threat, schools potentially face waves of quarantined students and staff — or worse.
To ensure our students can return to, and remain in, school in the upcoming school year, I urge you to visit vaccines.gov for a vaccination site near you or the Oklahoma state vaccine scheduling portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
