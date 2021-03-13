Joy Hofmeister: Schools must rebound from the bitterness and pain that grew out of the pandemic

The mantra of local control is vitally important in public education, and one that I support. But it also has unintended consequences, particularly in an emotionally charged environment borne from a pandemic fraught with peril and no clear-cut good choices. In too many communities, this patchwork approach bred anxiety and frustration, fueling unfortunate divisions between parents and teachers and between school leaders and health care experts.

The pandemic is not quite behind us, but it appears the worst of it might be. Case numbers have dropped significantly, teachers are getting vaccinated, and our collective understanding of COVID has increased greatly. Educators are as eager as parents and students for a full-scale return to normalcy. But as welcome as that prospect is, what awaits us post-pandemic is arguably the biggest crisis in recent memory for American K-12 education. Learning loss, trauma, depression: Our schools will not lack for serious challenges. Children will need the combined herculean efforts of educators, families and communities — and they will need it when educators, families and communities are at their most exhausted and ready to move on.

If we are going to help our students recover and rebound, we must rise above the bitterness that has dogged much of the past 12 months.