Joshua Harris-Till: Joe Biden is the right choice for the next generation

For the next generation, I believe the only choice for president is Joe Biden.
This isn’t about politics; this isn’t about lifelong politicians; this isn’t even about a political party. This election is about common sense. We need a president who won’t try to downplay a pandemic that kills hundreds of thousands of Americans. We need a president who actually believes that climate change is real and that there is no such thing as clean coal. We need a president who hears that Russia is putting out bounties on our soldiers and takes immediate action. We need a president of the United States, not one who believes we should only focus on the states that voted for their party.
Look, the fact that Trump lies on camera and then turns around and says he never lied disqualifies him on Day One. Trump might have had good intentions when he ran, but since he’s gotten elected he has done nothing. No wall, no repeal and replace of “Obamacare.” The economy that he “built” he destroyed by not taking the pandemic seriously. Abortion is still legal. He infringed on the Second Amendment by making bump stocks illegal. Why anyone would let him lie to them for four more years, I will never understand.
He doesn’t care about you; he doesn’t care about me, and he doesn’t care about Oklahoma. Oklahoma was the first state he won in 2016. He didn’t come back until 2020! When he came back, he held an event with no mask, no hand sanitizer and no social distancing. We’ve had almost 1,000 new cases a day since then.
Joe Biden isn’t perfect, but he doesn’t claim to be. He isn’t running on a fake promise to drain the swamp; he’s running on a real promise to re-instill civility. He’s not running on a fake promise to create a liberal America; he’s running on a real promise to bring common sense bipartisanship back to Congress. He’s not running on an idiotic belief that he knows everything; he’s running on a trusted expert-based foundation to fix this country’s problem.
I tell everyone that if your politics aren’t personal to you then they aren’t real. Joe knows that we have to move strategically and trust our intelligence experts to protect the lives of our soldiers because his son was one of those soldiers. Joe knows that health care is a right that all Americans should have as he lived in hospitals on more than one occasion with his family. Joe knows that taking care of regular folks like public transportation workers, nurses and school teachers is taking care of America.
Joe wants to restore the soul of this nation, and nothing proves how much we have lost that soul more than the disgusting way Republicans have responded to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The courts, the laws, and the outcomes affect the future more than the present.
Joe Biden is fighting for that future, and I’m voting for him!
Joshua Harris-Till is president of Young Democrats of America. He lives in Oklahoma City.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!