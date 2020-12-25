Jose Luis Hernandez: What will I tell my grandchildren about 2020?

What would I tell my future grandchildren if we ever talk about what happened this year? Not a sugar-coated story but the real truth with a little hope sprinkled throughout.
The year 2020 was unlike any year we had ever experienced. We had to protect ourselves and each other from a new virus. It was something you couldn’t see and to fight it you had to cover your face, stay apart from people, and you had to wash your hands all the time!
Many people died because the virus got them really sick. Doctors and nurses saved many more lives than those we lost. They were heroes among us. Scientists from all over the world banded together to find a vaccine to help people be healthy, and they succeeded.
People lost their jobs. Your favorite pizza place had to close for a while and school happened online, but you became accustomed to virtual learning. It was complicated to go to school this way back then. Brave citizens led a thunderous cry in the streets to define what our Constitution says: “All men are created equal.”
We had an election where over 150 million grown-ups voted and for the first time, a woman was chosen to become our vice president.
SpaceX launched the first prototype of a rocket that is now taking people to Mars. Your dad was born this year, too! The moon was so big and bright when he arrived in the world. This was such a happy time. So not everything was sad.
We all learned that you can be sailing smoothly and then run into a storm. This is what life does; but tough situations always get better with a positive attitude. When you give things a little bit of time to heal or come together, then it doesn’t feel like everything is out of your control.
We remembered that good things can still happen during hard times. We call these blessings. Flowers will bloom in earnest and snowflakes surprise you with their wintry dance. It can snow in Tulsa if you wish for it. Your dog will come running for you and lick your face. Your friends will shower you with encouragement. Your family will be there for you. The good Lord won’t ever let you fall apart. And when Christmastime comes around, you can always be thankful for the year that just passed.
Jose Luis Hernandez is the director of Sistema Tulsa at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.
