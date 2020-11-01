Jonah Goldberg: Have a cold one and think about how great it is to be alive ... no, really

Sure, global anti-poverty and public health programs have played a role, but the primary driver of all these improvements has been the expansion of trade, liberty, markets and innovation. And even those worthy public programs were paid for by massive expansions in global wealth.

The four horsemen of the apocalypse have all lost ground. Wars between countries are increasingly rare, and fewer people die from the ones that break out. Famine, where it exists, is largely man-made now (governments blocking food for political reasons). Disease is having a moment with the pandemic, but the 1918 flu was far worse. Death is still with us, but it claims us later and later — global life expectancy has been increasing by a total of three months every year.

Making the world better is nice, you might say, but American policy should benefit America.

That raises interesting moral and ethical questions, but wherever you come down, it doesn’t change the fact that things here at home are much better than politicians and pundits often claim. Americans have gotten richer over the last 40 years. The share of household income spent on necessities has dropped. Home ownership and home size have gone up even as the population has grown. Violent crime plummeted by about 50% from 1970 to 2018. Racial attitudes have improved across the board.