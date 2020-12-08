John Harrington: Playing politics with education puts students at risk

Oklahoma parents want their children to have access to the best education available. But politics as usual in our state Capitol is putting students’ futures at-risk. Our state leaders invest less in education than their counterparts do in surrounding states; and the limited resources that we have are all too often divided in backroom deals designed to benefit buddies, not educators. Our students’ education should not be limited by a good ol’ boys club.
With the proper priorities and a willingness to change the political status quo, Oklahoma’s educational system can leapfrog others. Before I was hastily removed from the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, this is the vision I shared with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office.
Eliminate the antiquated divide between brick-and-mortar and online charter schools. The future points us toward a day in which all students have access to a blend of in-person instruction and digital resources. There should be a single agency to authorize and oversee charter schools without outdated distinctions based on location or type of technology.
Expect and enforce high standards of fiduciary responsibility from all public schools. Limited educational funding needs to be used with great care and oversight, regardless of the mode of instruction or the name of the authorizing agency. Public school contracts should be competitively bid by school staff and awarded by school boards with checks prepared by school employees.
Evaluate the use of student-directed learning funds. One of the most innovative education programs you will find anywhere in the country is Epic School’s learning fund. It provides direct financial aid for students, allowing them to receive personalized learning resources and activities. This could be a model for all schools to follow, not just charter schools. Oklahoma should open the door for education research in this novel, student-centric learning program.
It is no secret that questions have been raised about the mismanagement of public funds by Epic Schools. This year, Epic will receive in excess of $200 million in state funding. That is more than the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. It is appropriate to examine whether Epic violated the terms of its contract with the virtual board. I believe that the Epic students and teachers deserve a prompt, fair and open proceeding to address these concerns once and for all. It is not healthy for a school to have a cloud of uncertainty hanging over its head. As soon as possible, there should be a fair, impartial hearing of the facts. Then, whatever the outcome, we need to move on and focus our resources toward building a brighter future for Oklahoma.
When I became chairman of the Virtual Charter Board in June 2019, Epic co-founder David Chaney told me that Stitt wanted us to work things out in private, rather than in open meetings. I do not know if that is true or not. Publicly, Stitt has said that he replaced me on the board because he wanted there to be a fresh perspective to represent him. We will soon learn if this new direction includes a willingness to embrace change and to address concerns openly, or if it really is just a return to politics as usual and the status quo for Oklahoma students and educators.
John Harrington was appointed to the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board in 2012 and was chairman in 2019. He is CEO of Funds for Learning, a private firm that helps schools receive federal funding for student internet access and communications. He lives in Edmond.
