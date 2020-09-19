John C. Hall: There isn't a connection between guns and safety; there is one between guns and gun violence

I cannot be the only person who has had this experience, though it’s not an easy one to recognize.

I cite my personal contact with guns to shed light on at least part of the process by which gun presence leads to gun violence. Think of the gun lobby slogan, “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.” Technically, yes, a gun without a person to load it and pull the trigger is unlikely to hurt someone. But because of the powerful, magnetic and destructive capacity of a gun, picking one up, even unloaded, begins to affect the head. Our society seems to be caught in a self-reinforcing spiral of fear, or even panic. We need our guns because we’re afraid, and we’re more afraid because there are so many guns. Whenever there is talk of regulating guns, sales of guns and ammunition spike dramatically. It’s a kind of internal, psychological arms race taking place in our heads, and it’s not making anyone’s life better.

Most of the rest of the world sees the United States as gun crazy. Americans are said to love their guns, even though guns make us all less safe. In 2018, there were 14,789 gun-related homicides in the United States, including 1,662 that were unintentional shootings and 1,888 that were in self-defense. But there were 24,432 gun-related suicides — a number directly related to the wide availability of guns. That’s 39,221 gun-related deaths.