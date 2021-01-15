John Admire: U.S. Capitol riot raises an imporant question, what if we had been outraged by civil violence sooner

What if we thought the worst was over and simply hoped it would disappear? The worst, however, appeared. The relative silence and inaction then may have contributed to the riots now.

Then we experienced the truly despicable and irresponsible. The Capitol riots were designed to block the progress of the democratic process in our country, which is the cornerstone of who we are as a free people. That’s a truly evil intent that borders on treason by all associated with it.

We’ve become so selective and biased in our interpretation of our Constitution, and the rights and privileges it grants us, that we’re becoming our own worst enemy. The liberties that protect us may become the freedoms by which we destroy us.

Again, the Capitol riot was despicable, but so too was the other violence of the recent past, which in retrospect may have created conditions for igniting future violence. We need to become as outraged by one as the other if we are to halt them now before they become worse. We need to act peacefully and sensibly now because few of us are particularly proud of who we now are.

We seem to be on a treacherous path of failing to listen respectfully to one another, rejecting compromise, and displaying virtually no sense of civility and common decency toward those whose beliefs and views differ from ours.