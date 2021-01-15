John Admire: U.S. Capitol riot raises an imporant question, what if we had been outraged by civil violence sooner

The recent protests and riots at our nation’s Capitol were despicable and embarrassing to a county and citizenry such as ours. There was absolutely nothing democratic or legal or civil about them.
The public and media characterized the events as outrageous, which they were and are. But so, too, were the recent riots, protests, barricaded sanctuary zones, monument destructions, attacks on federal building, looting of businesses, and decimation of owner’s livelihoods, etc., in numerous major cities throughout our country.
Lawfully and legally assembling and protesting grievances is truly American. While such actions may be spontaneous or deliberate, the violent and illegal are un-American.
The current atmosphere of violence should never be condoned, especially the destruction of businesses and homes of Americans who lost their lives and their means of livelihood, college tuition for their children, jobs and businesses they created over years of hard work and other basic needs of hard-working, blue-collar folks.
They were people, like most of us, simply trying to make a living and support their families. One retired police chief, for example, attempted to help a shop owner protect his store. He was killed by rioters and looters.
Far too many such outrages were perpetrated against innocents, but often too little meaningful was done, and sometimes nothing was even said.
The riots raged for months and the costs to rebuild and repair will soar into the hundreds of millions of dollars, but how do we repair and rebuild the lost hopes and dreams of our fellow citizens, how do we account for the precious lives lost?
While the Capitol riots were only for hours and repair costs minimal compared to the summer riots, the costs and repairs are actually worse. What are the costs to our respect toward one another as united peoples? How do we repair the heart and soul of our democracy we seem to be shattering by violence?
After the earlier riots there were objections, but the social outrage then seemed much less than what was voiced later after the Capitol riots. Actions of more outrage then might have helped us prevent or lessen the later Capitol riots. Actions that help prevent tragedies are often better than inactions and regrettable reactions.
What if back then we, our government, and law enforcement would have done more or better to halt the destructive riots? What if we had come together to act more responsibly and respectfully toward one another to decry the senseless acts of violence? What if our silence and inaction at the time simply emboldened future such actions?
What if we thought the worst was over and simply hoped it would disappear? The worst, however, appeared. The relative silence and inaction then may have contributed to the riots now.
Then we experienced the truly despicable and irresponsible. The Capitol riots were designed to block the progress of the democratic process in our country, which is the cornerstone of who we are as a free people. That’s a truly evil intent that borders on treason by all associated with it.
We’ve become so selective and biased in our interpretation of our Constitution, and the rights and privileges it grants us, that we’re becoming our own worst enemy. The liberties that protect us may become the freedoms by which we destroy us.
Again, the Capitol riot was despicable, but so too was the other violence of the recent past, which in retrospect may have created conditions for igniting future violence. We need to become as outraged by one as the other if we are to halt them now before they become worse. We need to act peacefully and sensibly now because few of us are particularly proud of who we now are.
We seem to be on a treacherous path of failing to listen respectfully to one another, rejecting compromise, and displaying virtually no sense of civility and common decency toward those whose beliefs and views differ from ours.
But as bad as it now is, we’ve overcome worse. We need to pray and come together as Americans to make us and our country what we can and should be. We can to it. We can come together for the common good. We can because we’re Americans. We’re worth saving!
Hang tough! It ain’t gonna be easy. In fact, it’s gonna be hard. But we’re Americans at heart and it’s heart that will help us overcome and become our best.
John Admire, a Tulsan, is a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general and former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
