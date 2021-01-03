Joe Williams: Sorting through memories in a fog of silent emptiness

It was a black and white photo of the two of them — Art and Patty Bonifazi — taken just after he returned from World War II. They were sitting together in the grass, youthful, handsome, in love, bright eyes, and with the whole world ahead of them. A few months later they would marry, raise a large, happy family, and live a life that was to last 74 years. We never thought he’d be gone.
But what the war didn’t do, nature did: at 97 my father-in-law’s body just gave out; he passed in March, just as the pandemic started rearing its ugly head. Unable to hold a funeral Mass, we had to settle for a graveside service with only his wife and their five children. No grandkids. No close friends. No time for comforting remembrances.
We were lucky to have one of the last Honor Guards from Fort Sill play taps and present his wife, also 97, with an American flag from a grateful country. Immediately after the service, we had to shuttle her back to her assisted living center out of an abundance of caution due to COVID. Those who have lost a loved one during this pandemic sadly know what that is like.
We were worried about how hard it was going to be for her. It was traumatic enough to lose one’s spouse of 74 years. It was something else to essentially be alone, without family for comfort afterwards. We must have been wearing our concerns on our sleeves; she sensed the tension in the air and said, “Well, we got through the Great Depression and World War Two, and now I’ll just have to get through this.”
And with that she pulled herself together and went back to her assisted living center and sheltering in place. Since then we’ve only been able to speak on the phone and through window visits. It’s been 10 months.
While my father-in-law died of natural causes and lived a full life, so many others are now being taken in their prime by this unrelenting virus, and a governor who is failing to protect the public he has pledged to protect and serve.
We are doing something that hundreds of other Oklahomans and thousands of other Americans are going through who have lost a loved one to COIVD-19: closing the family home, preparing for an estate sale, and the sale of the home itself.
Where opera or jazz would be playing when we opened the door to their home before, a fog of silent emptiness enveloped us this time.
Even though everything had been left pretty much as it was when they moved into assisted living a year ago, there was a silence that had not been there before.
I once read that the purpose of a building is to keep out the rain, and to sing. Their house was still keeping out the rain, but it had lost its voice, it no longer had its soul.
Going through the belongings of your family’s empty home can be bittersweet: An old photo brings back a memory of a time and place, a hand-drawn birthday card takes you back to eight years old. You can still see the family at dinner at the round oak table, the kids laughing and teasing each other. A drawer holds trinkets, recipes from years past. An old photo of great grandparents you’ve never seen.
You wonder why they never threw anything away and at the same time you’re glad they didn’t, for what they left behind is a story of who they were and the life they led.
Sorting through their belongings, trying to decide who in the family keeps what, and what goes to an estate sale, makes you think of things you surround yourself with in your own home. The things that you love, that define you, that give you joy. And you can’t help but fast forward to your own future, when your time comes when you either die or move into a nursing home; a time when you are forced to leave everything you’ve surrounded yourself with behind.
We are here for such a short time. And yet we think there’s time, that there’ll be another tomorrow. And then one day there isn’t.
The things we own and that make our homes our home will one day be gone as well. Hopefully into someone else’s life.
And it’s often the little things that remain. It was just a simple saltshaker. Nothing fancy, certainly not silver, just an old blue glass one. It sat on the round oak dinning table all the years of their lives and it sits there now in the soon-to-be estate sale of the house. That simple saltshaker was the one thing that everyone in the family used, touched, and passed between them during the countless meals they shared. Their stories were told while holding it. Now it would go to another family.
I hope that saltshaker finds its way to a table of joy and laughter.
A place where it is passed from hand to loving hand.
A place of life and hope and new beginnings, where COVID no longer exists.
Mr. Carson had it right: In the end, that’s all there is: memories…
Joe Williams is a management consultant in Bartlesville.
