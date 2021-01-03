Joe Williams: Sorting through memories in a fog of silent emptiness

You wonder why they never threw anything away and at the same time you’re glad they didn’t, for what they left behind is a story of who they were and the life they led.

Sorting through their belongings, trying to decide who in the family keeps what, and what goes to an estate sale, makes you think of things you surround yourself with in your own home. The things that you love, that define you, that give you joy. And you can’t help but fast forward to your own future, when your time comes when you either die or move into a nursing home; a time when you are forced to leave everything you’ve surrounded yourself with behind.

We are here for such a short time. And yet we think there’s time, that there’ll be another tomorrow. And then one day there isn’t.

The things we own and that make our homes our home will one day be gone as well. Hopefully into someone else’s life.