Joe Nocera: Break up Facebook

Zuckerberg has apologized a dozen times or more for some Facebook missteps and promised to do better. Nothing much changes. Facebook agreed to a settlement with the FTC in 2012 over what the agency called “privacy-related violations” — and then had to pay a $5 billion fine seven years later for violating the terms of that settlement. One reason to break up Facebook is that less onerous remedies have simply failed to make a difference. Facebook has proved again and again that it doesn’t take government mandates seriously.

As the economist Hal Singer put it in a tweet soon after the complaint was filed, “There is no injunctive or behavioral cure that can remedy this mess. Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct defies traditional (regulatory) approaches.”

The second reason to break up Facebook is that it is the only way to create competition in the social media business — and to create it instantly. Instagram now has more than 1 billion monthly active users. WhatsApp has more than 1.6 billion. What’s more, before Facebook bought them, the two companies had much different approaches to matters such as privacy and even profitability.