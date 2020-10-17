Joe De Francis: Save horses by better regulating use of performance enhancing drugs

As the former CEO of Pimlico and Laurel racetracks in Maryland and the current chairman of The Humane Society of the United States’ National Horse Racing Advisory Council, what happens in horse racing and to horses is an extremely important issue to me.

In recent years, racing has witnessed equine injuries that are tied to performance enhancing and misused therapeutic drugs. Some incidents are the result of money and greed, but most highlight that a weak and fractured state-by-state regulatory system is incapable of monitoring and regulating a $40-billion-a-year economic powerhouse.

This March, the FBI arrested 27 people for equine drug violations. In unveiling the indictments, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said, “These defendants engaged in this conduct not for the love of the sport, and certainly not out of concern for the horses ... The care and respect due to the animals competing, as well as the integrity of racing, are matters of deep concern.”