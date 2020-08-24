We are a nation of diverse cultures and peoples. There has been arguably not such a preponderance of diverse talents and skills anywhere in the history of our world.
Our nation has been a leader in science, technology, engineering and mathematics — the so-called STEM disciplines — for decades. Our discoveries and inventions are too many to list. They have impacted the way we live and work.
However, there has been also a historical underrepresentation of minorities, women, physically disabled people as well as those with special challenges including autistic individuals.
Imagine the positive impact on our world if our talented underrepresented populations are encouraged and given opportunities toward STEM careers. Underrepresentation of Blacks, Hispanics, Native American, women, autistic individuals, physically disabled people and others has to be viewed as a loss to us all and as an obstacle to our nation realizing its full potential.
Overall, there has been a national decreasing trend in high school students (both boys and girls) choosing STEM programs when they enter a college or university. This trend is worrisome.
Our K-12 schools and programs are the STEM foundation of our nation. Without a strong STEM workforce, our ability to continue as a world’s scientific leader is not possible.
Meanwhile, other nations are ramping up their national emphasis on STEM. It is imperative for us to come together to encourage all our K-12 students by providing exciting and ample opportunities for them to become interested in STEM activities and careers.
Encouraging traditionally underrepresented students toward STEM has to embrace a multi-pronged approach.
Providing an early introduction, parental involvement, emphasizing positive role models and exploring alternative ways of learning are some of the ways this can be encouraged. Involvement of parents in encouraging informal science education outside of the classroom is essential. In-class learning has to be supplemented by informal learning in museums, and libraries (as after-school activities) can help excite, motivate and sustain that interest.
The onset of the current cyberrevolution is providing more ways to encourage underrepresented students in STEM. Virtual reality and other technologies are powerful mediums which can support different learning styles while tapping into a child’s natural curiosity. Such virtual learning environments can enable a student with limited hand dexterity or mobility to do a virtual walk-through of a lunar surface, interact with a robot or learn a concept such as density.
Students who are visually impaired can touch objects inside a virtual learning environment using a haptic interface, which can help them learn. Specially designed virtual learning environments can help autistic students explore science concepts inside a safe, friendly virtual world interacting with avatars. At Oklahoma State University, we have been creating such environments to encourage STEM interest among these underrepresented students.
Our students live in a cyberintensive world using smart phones and apps; however, our educational methods have not adapted significantly to keep up with these changes. We need to consider adopting cyberlearning approaches to help our students grasp STEM concepts more effectively so that they can chart their own path towards success.
There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to learning. Some students are visual learners. Others are kinesthetic learners who learn through tactile interactions. Virtual learning environments enable such enriched learning experiences (including experiential activities involving comparing various alternative choices in three dimensions or experimenting using haptic interfaces).
During this pandemic, creating web-accessible virtual learning environment modules can help introduce and sustain interest in STEM. Schools may need to provide laptops to interact with virtual learning environments from their homes. The challenges arising during this pandemic can be viewed as transformative opportunities for exploring alternative and exciting ways of learning for all our students.
We are in the midst of a global pandemic. Imagine the impact on vaccine discoveries and providing health care for our citizens if we had a larger number of STEM professionals. Having such a diverse group of health care professionals also means there will be a greater emphasis on caring for our minority population, which has been hit harder during this pandemic.
Joe Cecil is a computer science professor and co-director of the Center for Cyber-Physical Systems at Oklahoma State University. Cecil was recognized with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring.
