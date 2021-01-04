Jeff Martin: 2020 was a year to be survived ... and remembered for the support and grit it inspired

Since April we’ve hosted nearly 100 virtual author events. I’m almost embarrassed to share the list. Margaret Atwood, Colson Whitehead, John Grisham twice, Ta-Nehisi Coates with Damon Lindelof (creator of HBO’s Watchmen), Rachel Maddow, John Waters, and so many more. We even had an exclusive chat with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. These events brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue. They not only kept us afloat, but in many ways we thrived because of them.

Much credit is due to the authors and publishers for giving us these opportunities. Our years of work and reputation-building paid off in the moment we needed it most. You’ve likely heard the old saying about luck being the moment when preparation meets opportunity. I believe it.

But the vast majority of our gratitude goes to the thousands people who “attended” the events and bought the books. Thanks to the scope of Zoom and other digital platforms, we were able to reach guests far beyond Tulsa (and America in certain cases), many of whom I’m sure had never heard of Magic City Books. And with the economic impact of COVID-19, the fact that anyone would give us their hard-earned dollars to watch us talk about books for an hour is something we’ll never take for granted. Then again, in 2020 we truly learned the need and healing power of cultural distraction and entertainment.