Kay C. James: The ugly truth about socialism
Kay C. James: The ugly truth about socialism

A frightening 70% of millennials say they would back a socialist candidate for office. And today, we are seeing many socialist ideas gaining traction, such as "free" college tuition for all, government-run health care and a guaranteed income even for able-bodied people who don't work.

Janet Levit: The TU life cycle renews
Janet Levit: The TU life cycle renews

  Updated

With students and faculty back on campus for the first time since March, we embrace the exhilaration of renewal that characterizes fall on a college campus. It may look different with students, professors and staff donning face coverings — but those masks won’t hide the magic that happens when curious, creative, determined people gather at a place committed to higher education and the greater good. This is TU. This is Tulsa.

Anna Inhofe: COVID-19 or no, I'm getting married!
Anna Inhofe: COVID-19 or no, I'm getting married!

  Updated

We agreed to a smaller, sooner-rather-than-later ceremony to start with followed by a big mega blow-out party when we can. When we can cue the band. When we can dance our socks off with all of our friends. When we don’t have to be terrified at the prospect of spreading COVID-19 at a celebration that is supposed to be fun.