Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons

We hope you will review this state question thoroughly before casting your vote. After much consideration, our vote will be no.
Improving the criminal justice system has long been a priority for conservatives across the country, including state leaders and voters right …
"Advocates with more knowledge of the issues behind homelessness … deserve a thank you," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision, the column says. This list goes on and on.
President Trump’s unorthodox style and willingness to ask the questions no one is supposed to ask has made the diplomatic corps cringe, Lankford writes. But, it has also made the world safer and more secure, the column says.
Alicia Andrews: Joe Biden is the better presidential candidate to manage foreign affairs and the military
On June 11, 2001, I stood in a tight, gray-walled room at a federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, and watched through a window as Okla…
"What mighty contests rise from trivial things," Alexander Pope wrote in "The Rape of the Lock."
The most basic defense of democracy we have is voting. We need to elect people who are committed to strengthening democratic principles, not ending them, the columnist writes.
Like Mental Health Association Oklahoma, many organizations have never closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. We adapted and increased our services in this new virtual world. I want to thank everyone standing on the front lines — both physical and digital — and helping the people who need assistance the most.
