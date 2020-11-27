James Lyall: Military members protect our nation; Congress must protect them and their families from hunger

When COVID-19 first hit communities across the U.S., food banks faced unprecedented demand for food assistance. The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and the rest of the Feeding America network have worked to meet the needs of millions of individuals and families, many of whom are struggling with hunger for the first time.
With eastern Oklahoma home to many military veterans, among those waiting in food distributions lines for support are veterans, members of the National Guard, military reserves, active duty military members and their loved ones.
Rusty Goldman from the Claremore Veterans of Foreign Wars, a veterans service organization and Food Bank partner, knows many of the military veterans and their families who struggle to get by. He speaks proudly about the quality and volume of the food provided by Mobile Pantries in Claremore, Verdigris and Henryetta. Each pantry serves 80-125 veteran households. Each person carries a unique story, none thought they would have to rely on others for help.
It is unacceptable that those who serve our country should have to worry about where they will get their next meal. However, in a recent survey of military households, 7% reported experiencing trouble getting enough food during the preceding year. To keep their own pantries full, many veteran and military households rely on community resources like the Food Bank.
During the pandemic, the Food Bank began an additional partnership with Supportive Services for Veteran Families, a program of the Community Service Council. The program provides nutritious food to veterans, homeless due to the pandemic. The veterans currently live in temporary housing where the Food Bank delivers fresh produce and shelf-stable food items with the help of Supportive Services staff. The initiative has helped stretch scarce funds and ensure food on the table, but other problems persist and more needs to be done.
In general, Oklahoma has a high level of military service members and families. Active duty military in the lowest ranks usually make less than $40,000 a year — an income that makes it difficult to afford basic needs like food.
Due to the transient nature of the military, it can also be hard for military spouses to find sustainable work. Similar to many households right now, this means many military families must make it work on just one income.
Veterans Day recently honored those who have served our country, and we must now turn and forge new action.
As the nation’s growing hunger crisis touches the veterans who have protected our nation, Congress has the opportunity to protect our service members from hunger. The Food Bank urges our lawmakers to create a Military Families Basic Needs Allowance and include it in the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.
The Basic Needs Allowance would provide a monthly stipend to service members whose income falls below 130% of the federal poverty level. Through providing extra support for military families to afford enough food, Congress would ease military families’ anxieties and ensure access to the nutritious foods needed to maintain military readiness.
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is already on the front lines of this moment of crisis to ensure everyone has food on the table. Congress must do its part to ensure we all have enough to eat, especially those who have served on the front lines of other moments of crisis to ensure our nation’s well-being.
James Lyall has held the role veteran services coordinator for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma since 2017.
He was a combat veteran of the U.S. Army from 1967-69.
