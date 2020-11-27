James Lyall: Military members protect our nation; Congress must protect them and their families from hunger

When COVID-19 first hit communities across the U.S., food banks faced unprecedented demand for food assistance. The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and the rest of the Feeding America network have worked to meet the needs of millions of individuals and families, many of whom are struggling with hunger for the first time.

With eastern Oklahoma home to many military veterans, among those waiting in food distributions lines for support are veterans, members of the National Guard, military reserves, active duty military members and their loved ones.

Rusty Goldman from the Claremore Veterans of Foreign Wars, a veterans service organization and Food Bank partner, knows many of the military veterans and their families who struggle to get by. He speaks proudly about the quality and volume of the food provided by Mobile Pantries in Claremore, Verdigris and Henryetta. Each pantry serves 80-125 veteran households. Each person carries a unique story, none thought they would have to rely on others for help.