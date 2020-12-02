Ida Red General Store video gives tribute to Tulsa small businesses and late father

It was a country song Angelene Wright has been hearing for more than 25 years that struck an inspirational chord.
It’s been a rough year for the owner of the Ida Red General Store. It’s been hard on all business owners, particularly for small, locally owned stores and restaurants.
So, when Wright heard “The Little Man” by The Tractors, she thought of all the Tulsa workers giving it their all through this time of crisis. This holiday season will be make or break for many of them.
Her favorite line from the song, “It’s the little man that made this country great,” kept rolling around in her head. She could visualize her friends at their jobs across Tulsa stores.
She wanted to set those images against those words. So, she enlisted her award-winning filmmaker brother, Elvis Ripley, to make it happen.
The song was released in 1994 and was written by Jim Pulte, Tim J. Dubois and her late father, Steve Ripley. It was produced by Ripley and Walt Richmond.
“I was in my car listening to my dad, as I do a lot. I turn on his voice when I miss him. When I heard this song, it hit me in a new way,” Wright said. “It has been the little man who makes this country great. I felt it in a whole new way.
“Even though it’s a song I’ve heard for a while, it became more relevant than ever because of this year and everything we’ve been going through. I said to my brother, ‘Hey, let’s get as many businesses we can in a hurry to showcase a few of the hardworking small businesses around us.’”
Ripley grew up with a farming background and much of his music was rooted in the ethic of hard work, community and respecting laborers.
“My dad really did grow up driving a tractor,” Wright said. “I always knew about the working man and raised to value that.”
The video features Tulsa workers on the job at locally owned businesses. It’s a cross section of age, race, geography and type of business.
Some are established neighborhood stores, like Midtown Hardware, Starship Records and Tapes and Ziegler Art and Frame. Others are more recently founded, such as Silhouette Sneakers and Art, Felizsta and Fulton Street Books and Coffee.
“We tried to pull a diverse group together quickly, but there was no way to have included all our great local retailers and small businesses,” Wright said. “But we want to inspire people to shop at their favorite local spot, whether that is $5 for $550. These local spots give Oklahoma its flavor and help our culture.
“We hope people will shop intentionally. I truly believe small businesses are some of the safest in terms of COVID-19 regulations. A lot of us are really taking it seriously.”
A few of those featured businesses were new to me, and that’s the point of the video: Buy local and explore new stores.
“One of the beautiful things to come out of this is the community of small business owners. We are more connected than ever,” Wright said. “There are times I’m texting at night with Mary Beth Babcock, who owns Buck Atoms Cosmic Curios, about sanitizing procedures and deep cleaning. We are all leaning on each other.”
Local businesses have had to go through a crash course for moving more shopping online.
“It’s not easy making an online store. It’s something I used to take for granted,” Wright said. “We’ve all invested a ton of time to do that with people working behind the scenes to make that happen. It’s a shift for all of us to shop online more.”
An opening frame states a statistic: “Small businesses create two of every three new jobs in the Tulsa metropolitan area, accounting for more than 55,000 jobs with an estimated payroll of $1.4 billion.”
The lyrics reflect the struggles of small businesses, compared to bigger, corporate interests. It warns the “little man is gettin’ smaller all of the time” and that “mom and pop” stores are “closin’ their doors.”
The song ends by asking everyone to “lend a helpin’ hand.”
The video ends in a similar way: “If every U.S. family spent $10 extra a month at a locally owned independent business instead of a chain, $9.3 billion would be directly returned into our economy.”
The video is being shared on social media through Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Wright is optimistic and was bursting with joy that her stores in the Brookside and downtown Tulsa neighborhoods on Small Business Saturday occasionally had people waiting outside.
She and many local owners are adhering to the public health protocols of limiting customers indoors and requiring masks. It shows they care about the health of their customers.
“It’s been really positive,” Wright said. “It’s always so fun that people are so intentional about coming out to shop at local businesses. It’s like a warm hug that we need.”
That support has to extend through the month. For most retailers, the most money is made in the week before Christmas. It has to be enough to carry them through the slower months of January to March.
“We made an intentional effort to get a broad spectrum of gifts for one-stop stopping to help limit exposure and people getting out,” Wright said. “Ida Red’s mission statement is all about joy. That is so important, more than ever. So, maybe one pair of sassy socks can be a joyful gift.”
The video is a community project: locally made featuring local businesses over a song written by local musicians.
“We’re all in this together,” Wright said. “That’s the Ripley family motto and became Ida Red’s motto. In terms of small business, it’s not just about me or Ida Red but about showing off my friends.”
Gallery: Talking to Strangers with Mike Simons - Everyone helping one another out
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376
Twitter: @GinnieGraham
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!