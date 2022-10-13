Guest columnists present health care-based arguments for governor candidates Stitt, Hofmeister

Tulsa World Opinion features guest columns in Sunday editions leading up to the Nov. 8 election that make arguments, based on specific issues, for the Republican and Democratic candidates running for Oklahoma governor.
Read the columns focusing on economic issues in making the case for Gov. Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister.
Read the columns focusing on education in making the case for Gov. Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister.
The columns publishing Oct. 16 focus on health care.
Bruce Hudkins, M.D., supporting Stitt, has been in private practice as an ear, nose and throat specialist in Tulsa since 1997.
"Stitt chose to maximize freedom and personal liberties rather than expand government authority," says Dr. Bruce Hudkins.
Runako Whittaker, M.D., supporting Hofmeister, is the owner of Westview Pediatric Care and has been practicing medicine in the north Tulsa community since 2003.
"She understands the importance of health care and what is at stake for Oklahomans and will listen to the expertise of doctors and the needs of patients," said Dr. Runako Whittaker.