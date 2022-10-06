Guest columnists present education-issue arguments for governor candidates Stitt, Hofmeister

Tulsa World Opinion features guest columns in Sunday editions leading up to the Nov. 8 election that make arguments, based on specific issues, for the Republican and Democratic candidates running for Oklahoma governor.
Read the columns focusing on economic issues in making the case for Gov. Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister.
The columns published Oct. 2 focused on education.
Christy Rawlings, supporting Stitt, is president of Women for Tulsa and managing partner of Prime Industrial Recruiters in Tulsa.
We are confident he will keep disrupting the status quo until all of Oklahoma’s children are growing and accessing the best education possible, says Christy Rawlings.
Terry Keeling, supporting Hofmeister, is a business and community leader and member of the Jenks Public Schools Board.
Hofmeister is reasonable and willing to have sensible conversations that are inclusive and not divisive. Her insight will provide practical solutions, says Terry Keeling.