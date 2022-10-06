Guest columnists present economic arguments for governor candidates Stitt, Hofmeister

Tulsa World Opinion features guest columns in Sunday editions leading up to the Nov. 8 election that make arguments, based on specific issues, for the Republican and Democratic candidates running for Oklahoma governor.
Read the previous columns, focused on education, making the case for Gov. Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister.
The columns publishing Oct. 9 focus on the economy.
Guest columnist Sean Kouplen, supporting Stitt, is the chairman and CEO of Regent Bank and served as Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development from November 2018 to March 2021.
People are also reading…
By encouraging a healthier, expanding workforce, incentivizing economic activity, diversifying our economy and cutting red tape, Oklahoma has never been in a better position to prosper, says Sean Kouplen.
Guest columnist Erika Lucas, supporting Hofmeister, is a business leader with a strong background in private equity and economic development who launched an organization to support overlooked entrepreneurs and founded a venture capital firm to invest in women-led companies.
We need candidates capable of identifying real issues getting in the way of our economic growth, who instead of creating fake problems and resorting to fear-mongering tactics, says Erika Lucas.