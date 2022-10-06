 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guest columnists present economic arguments for governor candidates Stitt, Hofmeister

  • 0
Stitt and Hofmeister
The Oklahoman, Tulsa World file photos

Tulsa World Opinion features guest columns in Sunday editions leading up to the Nov. 8 election that make arguments, based on specific issues, for the Republican and Democratic candidates running for Oklahoma governor.

Read the previous columns, focused on education, making the case for Gov. Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister.

The columns publishing Oct. 9 focus on the economy.

Guest columnist Sean Kouplen, supporting Stitt, is the chairman and CEO of Regent Bank and served as Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development from November 2018 to March 2021.

People are also reading…

Guest columnist Erika Lucas, supporting Hofmeister, is a business leader with a strong background in private equity and economic development who launched an organization to support overlooked entrepreneurs and founded a venture capital firm to invest in women-led companies.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert