Guest Column: Stitt governs in a way that prioritizes Oklahoma's children

The past two years have been an awakening for many people like us in Tulsa. We are business women, mothers, caretakers and community volunteers. We’ve been focused on building new projects, creating jobs and giving our full focus to caring for our families.

The pandemic didn’t just disrupt our economy or the schooling of our children. It rattled our perspective of what our job is as a voter in Oklahoma.

Showing up at the polls is not enough to ensure good government. We all play a collective role in holding our elected officials accountable to outcomes more than just on election day.

It is why we formed Women for Tulsa where we advocate for candidates, no matter their party affiliation, and advocate for policies that serve Tulsa families, promote safety, demand excellence in our public schools, support a pro-business climate and pursue Constitutional liberty.

We have worked to support Tulsa School Board members Jennettie Marshall and E’Lena Ashley. While we are most intentional about local elections, we are giving our overwhelming support to Gov. Kevin Stitt as he seeks re-election in November.

Stitt has proven to be a leader who we can count on for many reasons, but the chief among those is his leadership on education.

Stitt understands the need for quality teachers in Oklahoma’s classrooms. He has made solid progress in making teacher pay and benefits competitive, and he has vowed to provide matching state funds to secure six-figure salaries for Oklahoma teachers who will work hard to advance the success of Oklahoma students.

Stitt has insisted on making education spending transparent in Oklahoma. He was the first governor in state history to call for a forensic audit of how taxpayer money is spent in TPS. Women for Tulsa are firmly behind his call to make sure education spending is in line with the student’s best interest.

Stitt understands that many families are trapped in failing schools. He has been an ardent advocate of empowering the caregiver, legal guardian and parent with freedom to get children into the learning system that fits their needs.

He called for and signed into law a bill to allow students access any public school of their choice without constraint of a ZIP code, He called for and signed into law an increase in the Equal Opportunity Scholarship Fund, from $5 million to $50 million annually, to help our most underserved families access education resources.

His support of family and citizen involvement in our schools is key to the future success of the students and in producing a qualified and credentialed workforce that Oklahoma needs to retain and attract job-creating businesses.

Stitt shares our values in education and has demonstrated in his first term that he is committed to governing in a way that prioritizes Oklahoma’s children.

Stitt isn’t just talk. He has delivered on what he promised. We are confident he will keep disrupting the status quo until all of Oklahoma’s children are growing and accessing the best education possible.

