Grover Norquist and Jonathan Small: State Question 805 is common-sense, conservative reform

Improving the criminal justice system has long been a priority for conservatives across the country, including state leaders and voters right here in Oklahoma. It is no surprise why — public safety is not best-served by overcrowded, costly prisons.

In 2016, Oklahoma voters elected Donald Trump on the same night they approved two important criminal justice reforms on the ballot. In the four years since, President Trump signed historic criminal justice legislation at the federal level; Republicans in Oklahoma’s Legislature have passed meaningful reforms, and Gov. Kevin Stitt has commuted hundreds of unfair prison sentences. Most importantly, crime rates went down.

This year, State Question 805 gives Oklahoma voters another chance to improve public safety and the criminal justice system. This measure will limit extreme prison sentences for nonviolent crimes and reduce unnecessary government spending. As leaders in the conservative movement for criminal justice reform, we are proud to support it.