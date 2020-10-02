Greg R. Taylor: Love your neighbor, don't evict him

In my work with ACTION, Allied Communities of Tulsa Inspiring Our Neighborhoods, I learned about a man named Karl who passed along information about the online application for rental assistance to his property manager.

After two weeks, the apartment manager sent an email to all tenants of the property with the application link. The manager even offered to help with the application process!

This is exemplary of what local landlords should be doing to help tenants who are struggling because of lost wages due to the pandemic. Citizens who own property, care about themselves and others and follow the golden rule help make for a good society where there is human flourishing, joy and peace.

Property managers and owners can help by directing tenants to the Tulsa County Rental Assistance Program. Tenants must live in Tulsa County, and they can go to https://tulsahousing.nanmckay.com/ or can contact the Call Center at (918) 236-0949 to apply.

Evictions, homelessness and all the hardships that go along with those things are too much for people who are losing their jobs and bearing the stress of the pandemic.