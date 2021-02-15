Gov. Kevin Stitt: Open the schools safely — but now

I never thought I would see the day when my kids were excited to go to school.

Then again, 2020 was a year unlike any we have ever lived through.

As parents, like many across the state, guiding our family through a pandemic was not something Sarah and I had prepared for. As governor, leading Oklahomans through such an unprecedented crisis was something I expected even less.

But I’ve only ever known one way to tackle a challenge: head on.

So, my team went to work.

From the beginning, reopening schools safely was a top priority since the data supported the fact that children were less at risk from contracting and developing severe cases of COVID0.

I know the importance of reopening schools as a parent, but also as a leader of the state of Oklahoma, whose future depends on the next generation.

I also know that thousands of children rely on schools for more than just education. Young Oklahomans rely on their teachers to keep them safe, mentally and physically. They rely on schools for nutritious meals and a safe place to play and make friends.

Reopening schools as quickly and as safely as possible was essential.