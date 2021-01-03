Gordy Guest: Let's play the flip side of COVID 2020

After repeatedly playing the publicly released Side A of COVID 2020 and unsuccessfully trying to like the “song,” I must admit the desire to wrap up the year and put it away like an old record, never to be played again, seems reasonable. But, what if like these iconic, greatest hit songs found on Side B, there is something historically valuable hiding on the flip-side of this bad record known as COVID 2020?

So let’s lift the needle, turn the record over, spin the turntable one more time and see if there is a song of opportunity that we might sing along to for the rest of our lives.

I’m not talking about finding another copy of a previous New Year’s resolution, revised workout plan or dieting goal. Of course these potentially are great things. Most of time they simply don’t have true, long lasting impact that will play in our heads for years to come.

So what greatest hit opportunity do I hope we all can find as the title track on Side B of each of our own unique 2020 record? Most certainly “new priorities and perspective” is the hit for me.