Gordy Guest: Let's play the flip side of COVID 2020

While fighting through the chaos at the beginning of COVID-19, I wrote an article for this column entitled the “Challenge and Opportunity” facing each of us and our community. As I was contemplating a new column with almost 10 months of COVID reality perspective and the new year fast approaching, I realized it was time to take my own advice from that original article. Maybe you could benefit from this reminder, too.
If you are like me, you’ve heard multiple versions of the following statement in regular conversations over the last few months: “I just want this year to be over” or “Let’s please just get on to 2021!” Also, like me, you may have been the one voicing this sentiment. Sometimes said out of frustration, sometimes anger, sometimes wishful thinking and sometimes out of a true hope for a COVID-free headline day.
What if there is one more thing we need to do before 2020 is over completely?
“Hound Dog” by Elvis.
“Revolution” by the Beatles.
“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones.
“We Will Rock You” by Queen.
What do these historically great and etched-in-our-mind songs have in common? They were all released as Side B singles back in the wonderful days of 45 rpm vinyl. Because all three of my young adult children have turntables, I know it’s very retro cool to have a record player. My wife and I have one now, too.
After repeatedly playing the publicly released Side A of COVID 2020 and unsuccessfully trying to like the “song,” I must admit the desire to wrap up the year and put it away like an old record, never to be played again, seems reasonable. But, what if like these iconic, greatest hit songs found on Side B, there is something historically valuable hiding on the flip-side of this bad record known as COVID 2020?
So let’s lift the needle, turn the record over, spin the turntable one more time and see if there is a song of opportunity that we might sing along to for the rest of our lives.
I’m not talking about finding another copy of a previous New Year’s resolution, revised workout plan or dieting goal. Of course these potentially are great things. Most of time they simply don’t have true, long lasting impact that will play in our heads for years to come.
So what greatest hit opportunity do I hope we all can find as the title track on Side B of each of our own unique 2020 record? Most certainly “new priorities and perspective” is the hit for me.
As I turned my record over, I heard a song filled with words reminding me to simplify and focus on the most important people in my life. Words that have inspired me and challenged me to think big and long term yet take action in the small and daily relationships of life. Words that remind me the right perspective and priorities today leaves the right impact and legacy for tomorrow.
An invitation to grow continually and test my faith in God. The blessing of sharing daily life with my wife as my best friend and love. A father’s pride in seeing our children become awesome young adults. The honor of working alongside the most wonderful group of people at our office (and on WebEx!). The peacefulness of time invested in family and great friends and the playfulness of our new puppy. This song also included the call to service for a community that I love and call home.
I don’t ever remember craving or anticipating the beginning of a new year more! I want to be finished with COVID forever and go back to some normalcy. But, I always will remember the incredible words to my unexpected song on the flip-side “B” of COVID 2020. It’s a song I want to sing along to for many years to come.
Don’t miss this opportunity. Turn your record over and find out what song is on the flip side for you.
Gordy Guest is senior principal and CEO of Cyntergy, a Tulsa architecture, engineering and construction firm. He is also a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by board members appear in this space most weeks.
