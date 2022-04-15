Ginnie Graham: Youth aren't losing their religion, but they aren't leaning on it, either

About nine months ago, my 14-year-old daughter decided to check out a youth ministry program outside our church. She took my father’s old King James Bible with her, knowing my Catholic version was slightly different.

The experience clicked. She’s found a relatable theology, supportive friends, a spiritual connection and volunteer opportunities linked to the tenants of faith. She’s claimed ownership of that old Bible, adding her own highlights and notes in the margins.

I checked when Dad received it. An inscription says it was given by the Hudson Creek Baptist Church on May 19, 1968, likely as a high school graduation gift. He was just four years older than his granddaughter now.

These kinds of bonds make me think of divine intervention. Or, maybe Dad is haunting us, which is something he would do.

It doesn’t really matter as long as the words inside are interpreted to provide comfort, a moral compass, empathy and understanding. Religion should be about becoming better people.

A lot has been written about the religious practices and views of youth. In Oklahoma, where churches outnumber bars (but maybe not marijuana dispensaries), the influence of organized religion — particularly Protestant Christian faiths — may be more pronounced.

But Oklahoma youth aren’t that much different from others across the U.S. They experience the same pressures, culture and influences.

Oklahoma youth live in middle America, not on an island outside of it.

Interesting data has come from the Springtide Research Institute stemming from more than 10,000 surveys and interviews with youth aged 13 to 25. It collects information on how they think, feel and deal with their lives.

The latest report focuses on the intersection between the pandemic’s challenges and views on religion and faith.

It found 71% of youth say they are at least slightly religious, but they aren’t turning to faith institutions to deal with their uncertainty and anxiety. When times get difficult, 78% say they seek answers elsewhere.

“Young people are increasingly less likely to be engaged with institutional forms of religious expression,” says executive director Josh Packard in the report. “Decades long trends continue: for a large and growing segment of young people, religiosity is increasingly becoming decoupled from institutions, even as they express high levels of religious belief, practice, and identity.

“These personal, social and religious reasons start to explain why there’s a disconnect between young people and institutions. But the cost of this disconnect remains the same no matter the reason: young people tell us institutional responses aren’t meeting their needs.”

These are not all bad findings. If anything, they show optimism and opportunity.

Youth are thinking deeply on issues, searching for answers and wanting practices that have meaning. They find value in being a person of faith.

Having strong faith institutions can provide youth places to explore these thoughts, making for strong communities. But, many traditional organizations are losing ground among youth.

Here are some key findings among the report:

60% said they don’t believe some things heard at religious gatherings;

58% said they didn’t like to be told answers on faith and religion, preferring to discover on their own;

55% said they couldn’t be their full selves in a religious organization;

52% affiliated with a religion say they attend services once a year or less;

40% of “very religious” said connecting with their faith community during challenging times was not helpful;

16% said they would turn to their faith communities when feeling overwhelmed; and

10% said a faith leader reached out to them during the pandemic.

Religious institutions likely find that troubling, but there is another side.

Among youth who say they are religious, they report faring better at home, school, work, finances, health and among their social lives. They view their lives as generally going well and moving in the right direction.

The report refers to “faith unbundled” as a trend of youth finding flexibility in faith and religion.

“…religious young people are not relying on a single religious tradition or organization to form and inform their beliefs and practices. Instead, they mix together things from various traditions, religions or otherwise,” the report states.

“When young people unbundle their beliefs, identity, community, and practices from a single religious system, their seeking will be marked by curiosity, wholeness, connection, and flexibility. … leaders who make room for (that) in the lives of young people can be the kinds of guides young people trust and turn to in times of uncertainty, or whenever they’re facing life’s biggest questions.”

My teenage children are on this journey, one questioning religion and the other embracing a different type of faith than my own. Neither are ready to declare themselves permanent members of anything; they are seeking.

This deviation from my path doesn’t concern me like I thought it would.

My father was a practicing Baptist until he died, but Mom remains a devout Catholic. Their marriage struck people as odd in 1971, but it worked in our home.

Growing up, we focused on the oneness of religions, encouraged to go with our friends to their places of worship. My sister and I remain Catholic; it’s part of our identity and roots.

For my kids, once they hit their teen years, things changed: divisive politics got wrapped into religious messaging and the pandemic hit. They started to explore where their beliefs fit into faith communities.

Dad once told me, “I don’t care what religion you are or faith you practice, just believe in something bigger than yourself.” On holidays like Easter, that bit of wisdom comes back to me.

He’d be reassured that youth today — including his granddaughter studying his Bible — are living that approach, believing in something greater to be something better.

