Ginnie Graham: Working moms find community around Boss Mom Crew started by Tulsa resident

The Meltons keep in contact with the foster children who have left their homes. She said they make a point to develop a relationship with their parents.

"That's really the key for the kids," Melton said. "The parents are scared. We tell them we are here to support them, not take their kids. We are a safe place for the kids while you work on yourself. While you get the help you need, I'll provide a safe place for the kids."

This can be heavy work. All parenting is heavy work.

"We entered parenthood in a nontraditional way," she said. "As much as I tried to prepare for parenthood, even having a master's degree in education, even with all my experience with child development, I was not as prepared as I thought I would be. I seriously did not know how much of myself I had to give as a parent.

"I was juggling so much and felt lonely as a mother. I was looking for some kind of community to focus on me as a mom and my struggles with parenthood."

Melton tapped into something going by how quickly her Boss Mom Crew took off. Followers are from all over the world such as Australia and Canada. For local followers, they met virtually during the pandemic then started with monthly get-togethers.