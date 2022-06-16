Ginnie Graham: Whose interests are being served by elected officials?

Politicians used to market themselves based on the beer test: Is this someone you want to have a beer with?

What followed was a trend of folksy ads with candidates sometimes using irregular grammar and downplaying things like educational achievement. That standard seemed silly then and now.

Certainly the kind of beer plays a role in that decision. A person preferring a craft IPA is going to govern differently than a loose cannon grabbing for a Natty Light.

A better question to ask is why an elected official is running. Who are they thinking about when they make a decision with tax dollars or public policy? Strangers, buddies or themselves?

Americans are cynical about this, with 65% saying politicians are out to serve their own interests, according to a Pew Research Center report out this month.

Looking at trends starting in 1958 with President Dwight Eisenhower, trust in government has taken a nosedive since the era of George H.W. Bush. Polling shows a surge in confidence among Americans during the latter part of the Clinton administration, but has steadily declined since. The only exception is a brief bump after 9/11, when Americans found a rare reason for unity.

Even during the Watergate scandal 50 years ago, Americans reported having trust in our federal government and in the politicians representing them.

We are facing more than two decades of consistent eroding faith in our U.S. government institutions. To think this won't have long-term affects would be foolish.

This distrust bleeds into our relationships. The American government is designed to be a government of the people and by the people.

If we don't trust our government, it makes it easier to not trust each other. In some cases, politicians actively push this divide, opting for a my-way-or-no-way type of leadership — furthering distrust.

Oh, the vicious cycle we're in. Watch out for those people.

As expected, the breakdown of polling shows that Americans report higher confidence in government when their political party is in the majority. But, in general, people in both major parties give low marks.

Republicans have reached a 60-year low in government trust at 9%, compared to the 29% of Democrats. That was flipped during the President Donald Trump era, with 12% of Democrats and 36% of Republicans trusting government.

Overall, only 6% believe the federal government is careful with public money, and 8% say the government is being responsive to the needs of ordinary Americans.

As Americans have grown increasingly unhappy, they still want government to have a substantial role in many areas including fighting terrorism, ensuring safe food and medicine, handling threats to public health, managing immigration and responding to national disasters.

Most people say the government isn't doing enough on these issues, including the majority of middle-income individuals (69%), lower-income Americans (66%) and retired people (65%). The only group with a majority saying the government did "too much" were high-income Americans (61%).

Historically, state and local governments have been viewed better than the federal government, but that's changing, too.

Only 21% of Americans say that all or most candidates — at the federal, state and local levels — are running to serve their communities. Of that 65% who distrust government, 15% believe all candidates are out for their own interests while another 50% say most politicians prioritize themselves.

More of the wedge issues typically found at the national level are trickling into local politics. Recent school board elections had candidates parroting talking points from national pundits, like banning books in schools or targeting transgender students for discrimination. These weren't issues in those districts.

It's likely to get even messier if Roe v. Wade is overturned, as it appears based on an unofficial draft from the U.S. Supreme Court. That means after nearly 50 years of federal protection to the right for an abortion, that debate will be pushed to lower government levels. The Pew Research polling took place before the court draft was leaked.

Right now in Oklahoma, we're experiencing scandals with public funds in a handful of state vendor contracts and allegations of misappropriation of millions by the Epic Charter School founders.

All this only fuels cynicism that deters good, decent people from considering public service and dissuades voters from participating in elections. The belief in self-serving politicians becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

As the June 28 primary approaches, ditch the beer standard ask candidates why they want to be in office? Who will benefit from their decisions? With incumbents, check their record. With challengers and newbies, get past the sloganeering and look for the detailed answers.

We can make our government stronger because it's a government of us. We need to change our attitude and actions.

