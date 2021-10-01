Ginnie Graham: What happened to the money that was supposed to go to local mental health programs?

“Local communities know best where they need to reinvest those dollars,” Steele said. “It’s insulting to think that a local community is not capable of the decision-making to set the priorities of people living in its jurisdiction.”

The funds are not earmarked just for law enforcement, though the goal is crime prevention.

“These funds not only go to people who are justice involved; it goes to the quality of life for all of us. This is something that not only reduces crime and addresses root issues but enhances the quality of life,” Steele said.

“It would be grand if law enforcement who are concerned about jails not being able to provide proper services for those in need of mental health care and substance abuse treatment join us in advocating the Legislature to do the right thing. There is a source of revenue in law that can provide relief.”

Just because lawmakers ignore the law doesn’t make it go away. The savings are adding up retroactively.

Oklahoma history shows this pattern often ending in courtrooms. Neglectful legislatures have forced lawsuits into areas such as foster care, care for people who are developmentally disabled and juvenile detention.