Ginnie Graham: What age do you think you'll peak?

There is another side to the idea of peaking: emotional balance.

Grandparents are often the fun part of a kid’s life because they have a perspective parents don’t have yet. They don’t sweat the small stuff anymore.

Even though my grandparents had careers with all the highs and lows those bring, I wouldn’t say any of them peaked during those years. In retirement, they did much to enrich their lives and those of others.

I saw my grandparents enjoy life unlike my parents did. I’m sure in those moments with their grandkids, whether that was watching “Family Feud,” checking cattle or making jam, they would’ve said that was a high point.

By living in those moments, they were setting up good tomorrows.

The lessons I hope my daughter comes to learn are that there is no peak in life; there isn’t a single measure of success or happiness; to remember in those down times that good times will return. It’s hills and valleys, not a single mountain.

I’ll give her that my knees creaked less and back felt better when I was 25. But I was far from hitting my stride. I refuse to think there aren’t a few more peaks in my life.