Ginnie Graham: We've not lost a year, find the accomplishments

My adorable 8-year-old, red-headed nephew beamed with pride last week while holding up a baseball in a photo texted to me.
That evening he fielded every ball that came his way near second base, earned a hit and scored a run; that's a good day for any athlete.
"This is quite an accomplishment to get the game ball," Max explained later.
That kid has never lacked in confidence or vocabulary (I'm just as proud of his appropriate use of a four-syllable word).
Max showed more wisdom than he intended. He sat out all sports last year during the pandemic and powered through school with intermittent distance and in-person learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
His parents wrung their hands over how far he would be behind in skills and academics.
Yet, he can do more math, read faster with better comprehension and pick off more grounders than he could before the pandemic. He's also a "Fortnite" and "Plants vs. Zombies" master and able to work my smartphone better than I.
Everyone has been worried about the effect of a lost year, but it wasn't really lost.
It's natural to focus on the tough times, spiraling to worst-case scenarios. It takes purposeful work to recognize what went right and realize things aren't all doom-and-gloom.
The Pew Research Center found 89% of Americans list at least one negative change in their lives this past year. A somewhat surprising 73% mention at least one upside. About two-thirds say these occurred at the same time.
The report found there is no "typical experience" because the pandemic affected groups so differently. Though, younger, more educated Americans were more likely to find silver linings, and women were more likely to be upfront about their challenges.
The past year was awful, but let's not forget to find some beauty in the world, some accomplishments worth praising.
A few corrosive narratives are dominating, like how students haven't learned anything this past year. That's not true.
It's expected the achievement gap will widen between the haves and have-nots, and students will lag anywhere between four months to a year. A year seems cynical.
The global health crisis prompted educators to pivot fast and without training to unprecedented ways of teaching. It wasn't a smooth transition with some students struggling more than others. But kids did learn something.
If they attended Zoom lectures, read assignments or figured out equations, that's new information. Maybe it wasn't with the same ease or pace as before, but it wasn't nothing.
My daughter found periodic tables to be fun, and my son has been posting As in Advanced Placement U.S. history. Both were skills obtained during the pandemic through their schools.
The same can be said in other institutions.
Health care managed to continue monitoring and treating patients through telehealth. When doctors needed to examine patients physically, appointments were scheduled with minimal waiting.
That's a big hallelujah from all parents who have sat with toddlers in a pediatrician's office for 45 minutes.
Business owners once intimidated by online ordering or digital marketing embraced technology, a huge learning curve for many people. That's a victory.
These are all steps forward during a time that seemed to stand still and even come close to crumbling.
Each person can find these same celebrations in their lives, no matter how small.
It's great for those who lost 75 pounds, picked up a second language or finally finished the next great American novel. But, I'm a champion for the little things.
For me, I learned a TikTok dance from my daughter, who swore to never share — like I would ever know if she did. My guitar-playing husband recorded an original song with our drummer son.
My sister read 100 books, all romance, in 14 months. I only reached half of that. We are celebrating her milestone appropriately with chocolate and wine.
We also shepherded our kids through distance learning, disappointments and meltdowns while working from home.
Mom finally figured out Facetime and Zoom. Though, she has yet to learn the unwritten rule of giving a heads up before a video call.
Priorities shifted for most Americans, whether that's around family and relationships or choice of work and career.
Responses to the Pew Research Center report found more than one-third of Americans say their relationships were strengthened with more time for loved ones and enjoying the lack of social responsibilities.
This doesn't downplay the trauma people experienced and the work that lies ahead.
The Pew Research Center found only 14% of Americans say their health, mental and physical, improved. Personal finances are described as fair or poor more often by lower-income adults (74%), Black (66%) and Hispanic (59%) adults and people with a high school education or less (59%).
These inequities, worries and the supportive programs meant to help need to be addressed and fixed. This is doable.
As I write this, the pandemic is not yet over, though it feels like that in many ways and in many minds. We all need to realize that this trial may not be finished for a thousand different reasons, some of which the best scientists haven't considered.
That means continued mask wearing, distancing, hand washing and getting vaccinated.
As we continue facing difficulties, we know the human spirit is strong, resilient and needs an occasional ego boost.
Even through a pandemic, we've made quite the accomplishments, even if it's just a new perspective.
