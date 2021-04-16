Ginnie Graham: We've not lost a year; find the accomplishments

My adorable 8-year-old, red-headed nephew beamed with pride last week while holding up a baseball in a photo texted to me.

That evening he fielded every ball that came his way near second base, earned a hit and scored a run. That’s a good day for any athlete.

“This is quite an accomplishment to get the game ball,” Max explained later.

That kid has never lacked in confidence or vocabulary (I’m just as proud of his appropriate use of a four-syllable word).

Max showed more wisdom than he intended. He sat out all sports last year during the pandemic and powered through school with intermittent distance and in-person learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

His parents wrung their hands over how far he would be behind in skills and academics.

Yet he can do more math, read faster with better comprehension, and pick off more grounders than he could before the pandemic. He’s also a “Fortnite” and “Plants vs. Zombies” master and able to work my smartphone better than I.

Everyone has been worried about the effect of a lost year, but it wasn’t really lost.