Ginnie Graham: Weird road of ivermectin conspiracy saga leads to veterinarian warnings

Rudd said ivermectin has been through clinical trials as an antiviral drug.

“These studies have never actually shown significant benefit with use on an actual animal, only in a lab setting,” she said. “That is not uncommon for us to see in some drugs that show some promise in a self-contained (lab) and don’t see that in animals later.”

At least two trials into ivermectin as antiviral treatments for humans are in the early stages. Those could be dropped early if no effectiveness is determined.

For people who say they used ivermectin and it worked, there are other explanations. If self-medicating COVID-19 symptoms, it may be more of a placebo as their bodies were already naturally recovering.

Another anti-vaccine excuse is not knowing what’s in the COVID-19 vaccine. Good bet people don’t know the ingredients to ivermectin or even aspirin.

The strange journey of ivermectin highlights a weird turn in American political and social discourse. As if there is a liberal way to treat disease and a conservative way. Science doesn’t follow such political leanings.