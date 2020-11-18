Ginnie Graham: Ways to hold a pandemic Thanksgiving

Telling Nana she can’t come to Thanksgiving took a bit of finesse with diplomacy, facts, endless love and promises.

With Oklahoma on fire with COVID-19, that discussion wasn’t as hard as it was a couple of months ago. By any measure — Tulsa County ZIP codes, county and national maps, hospitalizations and death rates — the color red is dominant.

Our state is not well.

This year, like millions of Americans, the table is going to be smaller; the celebration will be inward and intimate. Grandparents and those with at-risk health are going to be taking the brunt of the isolation this week.

It doesn’t have to be sad or lonely. It can be a return to what the holiday represents: a day of gratitude and reflection. Though, comfort food is a must.

For my family, Mom has been anguishing over the decision about the holidays for awhile. I have seen her twice in the past eight months, the last time in August. She and my stepfather have heart issues, making a COVID-19 infection even more unpredictable.

My sister and I made it easier on her; we told her to stay away. The risk is just not worth their lives.

She didn’t fight us; she seemed relieved.