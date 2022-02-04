Ginnie Graham: Want to know why workers might turn down a job? Child care.

Subsidies recognize that it’s less expensive to offset these costs than have parents forced to stay home and end up needing other welfare programs. Plus, more workers means a more robust recruitment pool for employers.

Knocking down stigma has been a priority, with workers pointing out that child care subsidy eligibility has a higher threshold than other programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. That means more people qualify for this program but may not know it.

“These are systems to support quality child care to help keep parents employed and be comfortable knowing their children are in a safe environment,” said Deborah Smith, DHS director of adult and family services. “Child care is so expensive that parents might stay home, not realizing this benefit is there for them.

“This is directly tied to child safety and education and for families to become self-sufficient.”

Child-care subsidy eligibility previously was open only to working parents and those attending school full time. A policy change since the pandemic also allows for parents looking for employment.