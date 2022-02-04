Ginnie Graham: Want to know why workers might turn down a job? Child care.

The small story about a $500,000 federal grant awarded to Northeastern State University caught my attention for its purpose: drop-in child care for students. It’s another employment gap being met.
In this reimagined, reinvigorated workforce emerging from the pandemic, child care continues to pop up as a factor. That’s not new knowledge, but it’s often overlooked.
As employers wonder why they can’t attract applicants, my mind goes to supports for working parents. Those with odd hours have always faced this problem. But even for traditional shifts, many parents still fret over before- or after-school care.
The pandemic provided a pause, whether by choice or not. Workers are exerting influence on where they choose to spend their talent and skills. For parents, that decision includes how their children will be affected; child care plays a big role.
Starting with welfare reforms in the 1990s, child care evolved from being viewed as a social service issue into a workforce need. That’s when Oklahoma created a child-care subsidy program to help parents get a job and stay employed.
It wasn’t without its critics, who still occasionally revive old judgmental arguments. Usually, those are along the line of “Don’t have kids if you can’t afford them.” As if life doesn’t throw curveballs. Also, children are the prime beneficiaries in having a safe learning environment.
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services administers the child-care subsidy program through its Adult and Family Services Division, and its Child Care Services Division oversees licensing of child care homes and centers, ensuring basic safety and rating higher quality programming.
Subsidies are funded through a federal Child Care and Development Block Grant, and facilities obtaining higher quality ratings get higher subsidies. The Child Care Services Division has online access to information like locating a program and viewing inspection reports.
Growing problems — at both the national and state levels — have been fewer options and affordability. Since 2016, the number of Oklahoma licensed child-care homes and centers has fallen by 13%. The biggest drop is in homes, at 19%, while the number of centers has dropped by 6%, according to DHS.
Surprisingly, it wasn’t the pandemic causing the decline; that happened in 2018. The pandemic has seen some slight increases in licenses for centers and in overall capacity.
The federal pandemic relief bills have pumped in about $50 billion to stabilize the child care industry. The shutdown caused temporary closures. But those funds and the commitment to children by the industry’s caregivers kept them afloat, says Brittany Lee, DHS director of child care services.
“The child care workforce has been affected like all other businesses. No one is operating at capacity, because they are looking for workers,” Lee said. “We are encouraging workers looking for a change and wanting to work with children to consider child care.”
DHS is working to identify areas lacking in child-care slots, estimating that about 500 ZIP codes are child care deserts, Lee said.
Costs for child-care vary depending on geography and quality, with more expensive tuition for younger children attending higher rated programs in metropolitan cities.
On average in Oklahoma, full-time care for an infant is about $11,664 a year, based on a 2021 market survey. For school-age children, the cost runs about $6,000 annually.
Subsidies recognize that it’s less expensive to offset these costs than have parents forced to stay home and end up needing other welfare programs. Plus, more workers means a more robust recruitment pool for employers.
Knocking down stigma has been a priority, with workers pointing out that child care subsidy eligibility has a higher threshold than other programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. That means more people qualify for this program but may not know it.
“These are systems to support quality child care to help keep parents employed and be comfortable knowing their children are in a safe environment,” said Deborah Smith, DHS director of adult and family services. “Child care is so expensive that parents might stay home, not realizing this benefit is there for them.
“This is directly tied to child safety and education and for families to become self-sufficient.”
Child-care subsidy eligibility previously was open only to working parents and those attending school full time. A policy change since the pandemic also allows for parents looking for employment.
“It’s really hard for a parent to find a job while also caring for children full time,” Smith said. “No one wants to take their child to a job interview.”
An interesting program launched by DHS in 2020, Kith Care, provides $25 per child per day to family members serving as caregivers. It’s targeting parents who don’t have a traditional child-care facility option, such as overnight or weekend shifts, and qualify for a subsidy or are defined as an “essential worker.”
“We are trying to reach children and parents where they are and provide them with resources they need,” Lee said.
That gets me back to the NSU grant.
A child-care system cannot be the sole responsibility of DHS. It’s going to take other groups and businesses to think about how child care affects their workers or students. NSU’s grant acknowledges this need and provides a solution.
More of that kind of thing is needed to have a competitive economy and healthy, educated children.