Ginnie Graham: Voices of Gen Z have a lot to ask of candidates

Finding out that public common education is a political priority for college students took me by surprise. An even better surprise was a thoughtful and open discussion about their experiences with the state's broken mental health system.

Those are just a couple of the topics brought up by student leaders from the University of Tulsa in preparation for a gubernatorial forum on Sept. 29 on campus. The undergraduate and graduate students gathered to go over what they wanted the next governor to address.

Chiefly, they want to be heard. They feel overlooked by current leaders and shut out of the political system.

"Our government needs to work on drawing in students and leaders, and that has to start in high school," said Justin Yang of the TU Student Association. "I can't tell whose voices they are listening to now, but if they would talk to a student, they would get a different perspective."

At this point, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister has confirmed an appearance at the forum. Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign says he has a conflict. The TU students are moving forward with the forum, at a minimum to get a conversation started about their priorities.

TU students vote at a higher rate than their peers nationally, according to the Institute for Democracy and Higher Education. In the 2020 presidential election, 70% of TU students voted, compared to 66% of their counterparts. For the 2018 midterms, 44% voted, higher than the 39% of peers.

Oklahomans must start paying attention to what Generation Z seeks in a home. As TU President Brad Carson pointed out in a Tulsa World op-ed, the state has seen a net outflow of college graduates every year since 2013.

This was backed up by a recent Washington Post analysis showing Oklahoma loses about 25% of college graduates, mostly to Texas. That southern neighbor gains about 10% more college graduates than it educates.

The brain drain hampers economic development as businesses seek places with an educated workforce. About 26% of Oklahomans have a bachelor’s degree, below the national average of 33%. In the next six years, two-thirds of the top 100 critical professions will require a college degree.

While much attention has been on recruiting new people to the state, students warn against alienating those already living here.

"It astounds me that we place so much emphasis on attracting people to the state and aren't doing anything to keep people here," said Kathryn Aung, who grew up in the Tulsa area. "State leaders need to do more to provide opportunities for young people to stay."

So, what will keep people here once they earn their college degree?

TU College of Law student Alex Sloan, also president of the campus chapter of the American Constitution Society, compiled a three-page, detailed list of feedback from fellow students.

"Unanimously, the issue every person mentioned was public education," he said. "They broke that down to the lack of funding, voucher programs that take money from away from public schools, censorship issues of banning books and CRT and rural education lacking the resources of Tulsa's schools."

The other students spoke up or nodded in agreement. Considering their high school days were behind them, I assumed that would be low on the list.

They said many graduate students have young children or are planning to start families. For others, they had siblings attending schools or family members working in education. Many attended public schools, and at least one student wanted to be a teacher.

Economic opportunities ranked high for the group and included improvement in infrastructure such as public transportation, broadband access, roads and bridges. Many spoke of inequities in the rural areas.

In health care, they want to know what the next governor will do to make mental health services accessible to all and protect women's reproductive choices.

It was refreshing to hear them swap personal stories of seeking mental health services without a second thought or worry of stigma — a reminder of a generational difference. They accepted everyone would need therapy at some point. I had to stop them for a moment.

"You know, I would bet your parents aren't this upfront about mental health care, and I guarantee your grandparents aren't so comfortable. This is real progress. I have real hope for the future now," I said.

A few, particularly the women, spoke of restrictive abortion laws. One person noted that a clinic where she worked had an increase of requests in emergency contraception. They said there isn't a big movement on campus, but it comes up in private conversations.

"It's terrifying being a woman in Oklahoma," said Caiton Beesley. "You can't control your own body even if assaulted. Pretty soon they will attack contraception. I'm a women's and gender studies major, too. So, with all the laws being passed on what can be taught, we wonder how what we are studying fits in with that, if at all."

Election and voting reform is something they want candidates to address. Concerns were about the 70% of legislative races being decided before the general election.

They want to know if candidates support changes such as ranked voting models or opening primaries in circumstances where all candidates are from one party. They question the purpose of the straight-party voting option and are frustrated by growing polarization. One idea was to make more offices, particularly at local levels, more nonpartisan.

Students are interested in candidate thoughts on making progress with online voter registration and protecting the state's initiative petition process, which allows citizens to gather signatures for a statewide vote on issues.

"For me, if a candidate wanted to make the initiative petition harder, that would lose my vote," Sloan said.

Law student James Owen Carroll, president of the campus chapter of the Federalist Society, wants to know ideas on shoring up jurisdictional confusion related to McGirt Supreme Court decision. He is originally from Arizona and is seeing an exodus from the western states to middle America.

Carroll said the state needs to be more mindful of creating an educated workforce, stable tax base and incentive programs for businesses.

"I'd like to stay here and raise a family," he said. "There are a lot of opportunities here."

Other topics students want to hear from candidates:

• Walkable neighborhoods with sidewalks, trails and bike lanes;

• Green initiatives to incentivize renewable energy;

• Housing prices that squeezing out middle and lower economic classes;

• Repairing relationships with tribal nations;

• State interference on local control and decision-making; and

• News deserts in rural Oklahoma, some spots unable to access public television.