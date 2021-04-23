Ginnie Graham: Vaccine rollout must overcome historical abuses and biases to reach minority populations

“With COVID, there has been so much information coming from so many different sources, and a lot of those sources are not reputable. But people still hear that information,” Ivey said. “When you hear a lot of false information constantly, daily, you begin to believe that is true.

“It has been challenge for us. Our efforts are to follow the CDC and the science; that is what we are going with to the community. But, the community is hearing a lot of information from not reputable sources. Trying to refute that has been a challenge.”

Most clinics in the area have been offering the vaccine, including Westview Medical Clinic and Morton Comprehensive Health Services.

Westview business manager Brian Woodard said the clinic couldn’t keep up with demand at first and has continued a steady distribution. At its busiest, the clinic provides about 80 shots a day.

The clinic staff made it easier on patients by contacting them for appointments rather than have them go through the state's online portal. Many patients have been going to Westview for years

“We had heard that the African American population would be reluctant, but we haven’t experienced that here,” Woodard said.