Ginnie Graham: Underdog Olympic sports nice break from reality

A sport where athletes wear earbuds and keep a phone in their pocket while competing is going to be a fan favorite, or at least my top pick.

It’s the first year the Olympics has featured skateboarding, and it’s awesome.

These are the cool kids in the Olympic Village. They have tattoos, wear Vans, get comfy clothes and bounce to beats before launching into aerial tricks that confuse gravity.

I have no idea how the scoring works. It looks like a zero-sum sport: athletes either land or wipe out.

Seems fair to give them all the points if they end up with their feet on the board instead of sprawled on the pavement.

Commentator and skateboarding icon Tony Hawk threw out terms that had me constantly checking the internet.

There were some crooked grinds, backsides, noses and blunts. Yes, blunts. I never figured this out description, “Half cab over crook and went to a nose blunt slide.”

Commentators wondered what 20-year-old Jagger Eaton (fantastic name) had on his playlist. The American bronze medalist was pretty much dancing right before hitting his street skate tricks.