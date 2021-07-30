Ginnie Graham: Underdog Olympic sports nice break from reality

A sport where athletes wear earbuds and keep a phone in their pocket while competing is going to be a fan favorite, or at least my top pick.
It’s the first year the Olympics has featured skateboarding, and it’s awesome.
These are the cool kids in the Olympic Village. They have tattoos, wear Vans, get comfy clothes and bounce to beats before launching into aerial tricks that confuse gravity.
I have no idea how the scoring works. It looks like a zero-sum sport: athletes either land or wipe out.
Seems fair to give them all the points if they end up with their feet on the board instead of sprawled on the pavement.
Commentator and skateboarding icon Tony Hawk threw out terms that had me constantly checking the internet.
There were some crooked grinds, backsides, noses and blunts. Yes, blunts. I never figured this out description, “Half cab over crook and went to a nose blunt slide.”
Commentators wondered what 20-year-old Jagger Eaton (fantastic name) had on his playlist. The American bronze medalist was pretty much dancing right before hitting his street skate tricks.
He's the one visibly putting a phone in his pocket before hitting air. Makes me wonder how many phone screens he's cracked.
After fielding the music question many times after the medal ceremony, Eaton uploaded it on Spotify. It is eclectic: The Charlie Daniels Band, A$AP Rocky, Toby Keith, Playboi Cardi, Blake Shelton, 2Pac, Trace Adkins and Ice Cube, to name a few.
Next time, the Games ought to figure out how to send music from each athlete’s earbuds to the announcing system. Let everyone hear what gets them revved up.
Of course, the big draws are gymnastics, swimming and the upcoming track and field. But I’m mesmerized by the lesser-watched sports.
Just like skateboarding, taekwondo points baffle me. But, I cheered like a long-time fan seeing the first American woman, Anastasija Zolotic, win gold.
That aggressiveness was on par with mountain biking. It’s a fight for bikers just getting away from the starting line; it gets rougher.
The bikers go airborne off boulders as a brutal off-road trail includes 500 feet of climbing on each lap. They stay within inches of each other on the rocky, dirt path.
Olympic gold favorite Dutch mountain biker Mathieu van der Poel crashed so epically it led social media clips. Thankfully, he wasn’t hurt.
Three-on-three basketball is surprisingly a thing at the Olympics. It looks like Oklahoma’s old six-on-six, half-court girls basketball that never really made sense.
Watching this half-court game in Tokyo, it looked a lot different, more fun and made sense. It packed a lot of action into a small space.
The saddest part is seeing empty stadiums. Ticket losses are expected to be at least $800 million, and Japanese organizers had planned on another $2 billion to be spent on meals, transportation, hotels and merchandise.
No roar of a crowd can be heard, which has to affect athletes accustomed to feeding of the energy of crowds.
Seeing reactions from family members and friends in the stands has always been heart-warming. Instead, families are watching from different time zones usually in their homes.
The reactions are still priceless, like the small Alaskan port town erupting in celebration in an hangar after its hometown girl, 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby, won the 100-meter breaststroke.
It’s real joy, happiness and love — all the things we need more of right now.
American beach volleyballer Kelly Claes spoke to her parents by video just after she and her partner, Sarah Sponcil, beat the Latvian team. Her mom said, “You girls looked great on television.”
Such a hilarious mom thing to say, but her wide smile beamed with so much pride that she almost looked like a loss of words.
Australian swim coach Dean Boxall made up for family absences with his air humping reaction after 20-year-old Ariarne Titmus beat American Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle final.
That clip will haunt him forever. Good bet he has no regrets.
I wasn’t that excited about the Olympics. Still in a pandemic that is now surging again, I was blah about it. Not anymore.
Instead, the underdog sports have me excited to watch more of these young athletes. It’s the best reality show that’s an escape from our reality.
