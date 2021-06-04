Ginnie Graham: U.S. will only be a global economic power if racial wealth gap goes away

"The focus of equity is not racism," Cummings said. "It looks at where your gaps are and develop and create strategies to close those gaps. That is where we need to be going in the community. Do not forget about policy and systems."

Growth strategies involve retirement security, education opportunities, housing, entrepreneurship and access to capital. Some require legislation, but most discussions at the summit focused on corporate and nonprofit leadership.

"There is not one silver bullet to address the racial wealth gap," Cummings said.

On the public side, gaining traction are targeted home down payment assistance, expanded college tuition grants and waivers and so-called baby bonds, which would be a type of savings accounts given to infants for use at age 18.

Sen. James Lankford proposed a bill that would allow workers to withdraw up to $1,000 from retirement savings accounts without penalties for emergencies. It is to encourage retirement savings and reduce use of high-interest credit cards and payday lenders.