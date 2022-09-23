WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s a question often asked by people outside Oklahoma: How did one of the most red states approve universal pre-K?

Oklahoma parents often don’t realize that most other states don’t offer 4-year-old programs in public schools. Our state is one of only eight offering this voluntary program to families through local districts, and about 70% of 4-year-olds are enrolled.

Another surprise may be the unique research projects that have focused on Tulsa’s pre-k and Head Start programs for two decades. In the world of academia, having such a prolonged, in-depth and inter-disciplinary deep dive into a single program is ground-breaking.

Last week, the lead researchers at Georgetown University hosted a one-day conference examining the past, present and future of Tulsa’s early childhood programs. Seven of the panelists, including myself, were from Tulsa, along with a former Tulsa nonprofit leader.

Five new studies were released as part of this celebration. Over the years, many papers have been published on Tulsa’s programs in various professional publications, but these latest are the first to examine adult behavior.

Through the years, the studies — no matter the question being examined — have shown at least a portion of students making gains. Some kids may have more pronounced benefits while others were neutral. In no case did a student ever lose skills.

As time marched on, there have been some “sleeper effects,” particularly in self-regulation, which refers to behavior like following direction, communication and work persistence. Those may not show in the short-term but emerge in later years.

Oklahoma’s universal pre-K was implemented in 1998. It was a stealth legislative maneuver led by Rep. Joe Eddins and the late Sen. Penny Williams. It was passed 99-1 in the House, split along party lines in the Senate and signed by Gov. Frank Keating. There was little or no significant debate or media attention.

That was about the time Tulsa transformed its early education, targeted to low-income families by enhancing its Head Start program and building Educare centers.

The city almost lost its federal grant due to mismanagement in 1997 before the city briefly took over. Steven Dow, as executive director of the Community Action Project of Tulsa County, was given administration of the grant, reshaping it into an international model. He enhanced the grant with other funding sources for parent resources as a poverty intervention.

Georgetown professor of public policy and government Bill Gormley was approached by the late state assistant superintendent Ramona Paul, who helped shape the universal pre-K standards and suggested Tulsa as a possible research subject.

Gormley brought along Georgetown psychology professor Deborah Phillips to develop a cross-discipline approach. The two in 2001 founded the Center for Research on Children in the United States. Though broad in name, much of the work has focused on Tulsa.

Phillips said Tulsa was unique in how it welcomed outsiders to examine their work, specifically pointing to Dow and former TPS Superintendent David Sawyer.

“Each had the courage, and I do mean courage, to let the two of us, unknown researchers from Georgetown University, waltz into their pre-K classrooms and ask if they were producing the benefit that had encouraged the state Legislature to fund them,” Phillips said.

Since then, TPS has had three superintendents and Dow left Tulsa a few years ago. However, Phillips said their predecessors kept the doors open and complimented State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister for making state-level information available.

“I can’t say enough about how extraordinary this level of sustained support is and how it shaped the questions we asked and how we have been able to share our answers not only with those in Tulsa and Oklahoma but across the nation,” Phillips said. “In Tulsa, for whatever reason, we walked into this incredible atmosphere of trust.

“The people we were delivering findings to took the bad news with the good. … All along the way, the attitude was that we’ve got to learn from what you’ve found — what didn’t work as much as what did work.”

Other researchers have been drawn to Tulsa for the opportunity to study this emerging system, said Daphna Bassok, associate professor of education and public policy at the University of Virginia, who called the two-decade progression of analysis “cutting edge.”

Bassok is leading a multi-year evaluation of Virginia’s federal preschool development grant for birth to 5-year-olds. The model is influenced by the work in Tulsa.

“It was not research for the sake of research, but to find the long-term return on investment — working together over time,” Bassok said. “The idea is that research can answer questions of national relevancy and, at the same time, answer questions about day-to-day operations.”

The conference included a memorial tribute to Ramona Paul. There was a video clip of the late TPS Superintendent Keith Ballard on the steps of the Oklahoma Capitol giving a rousing speech supporting public education.

Parts of an audio interview with Eddins and former Tulsa Regional Chamber President Bob Harbison were played. Harbison was an early advocate for expanding preschool as a workforce issue and made it a chamber legislative priority.

Dow, who led CAP Tulsa from 1992 to 2019, spoke about the next frontier. While much emphasis has been placed on 4-year-old programs, communities cannot leave behind babies to 3-year-olds. With child care as a workforce issue, creating quality, affordable service is critical.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services launched a reimbursement program as part of the early 1990s welfare reforms. Low-income parents can apply for a subsidy to defray costs. But providers are not obligated to accept the subsidy, and many will decline if it doesn’t cover their operational costs.

“Implementing pre-K without paying attention to the social and developmental growth of children in earlier ages is a mistake,” Dow said. “In Oklahoma, a consequence of universal pre-K was that it decimated the birth-to-three child care (private) programs. It ruined their economic model. We did not increase the state reimbursement rate.”

Dow once worried the state would defund pre-K during the economic bust times. Instead, pre-K became a parental expectation of schools and liked by district leaders and legislators. One of the leading congressional voices for early childhood has been U.S. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District, who serves as the ranking member on the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies.

“We found the genie is out of the bottle,” Dow said.

Gormley and Phillips are retiring at the end of the year, but they say this work will not end. Many research partnerships have been established locally, such as with the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa on a School Experiences and Early Development (SEED) study.

“When you work on the same project with the same people for so long, it’s striking the intergenerational aspect of this, with younger colleagues joining the project,” Phillips said. “I know this work will carry on.”

Gormley has the same optimism. He gives detailed overviews of how Tulsa’s early education programs on traditional indicators such as enrollment and short-term outcomes are “very impressive.” The long-term outcomes being determined now, such as rates of college enrollment and voting, are showing similar results.

He points out the successes come from a group effort. The programs set high standards such as requiring college-educated teachers; community nonprofits push enrollment; Head Start partners with districts; and philanthropists bolster the programs and research.

“If you ask the simple question, ‘Has Tulsa’s universal pre-K program succeeded?,’ my simple answer would be ‘Yes,’” Gormley said.

