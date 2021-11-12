Ginnie Graham: Tulsa's local art scene becomes a lesson in preventing burnout among heath care workers

About nine medical students from the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa were on a scavenger hunt last week at the Cabinet of Wonders exhibit at the Gathering Place.
The third-year medical and second-year physician assistant students were dressed in scrubs as they worked in teams to find items like the most colorful thing or the largest animal. They were tasked to find a reminder of a patient and something making them smile.
Random yearbook photos on display sparked a memory from student Dan Nguyen about an older woman in the hospital and her long-time husband, who never left her side and often took on caregiving like bathing and bathroom trips.
"She was in a hospital gown but she might as well have been in a prom gown by the way they were taking care of each other," Nguyen said. "As I watched them, I could see them as they were younger."
Baby shoes brought up stories from a pediatric rotation, and musical instruments brought up thoughts of a favorite patient.
"She was a music teacher and always had the funniest, snarkiest things to say," a student said. "I'd come into her room and say, 'How are you feeling today?' She'd respond, 'With my fingers.'"
This is the kind of laid-back, in-depth discussion inspired by art that Dr. Michael Weisz envisioned when he designed the course Art in Medicine, now mandated as part of the student rotations.
"I wanted them to get outside, off campus and away from the daily work to just start talking," Weisz said. "I feel like this is for wellness as much for anything else."
Weisz, chair of OU-Tulsa internal medicine and director of simulation center, launched the course before the pandemic began. Since then, the issue of burnout in health care has become a significant problem in the U.S.
"It's always been there, but the pandemic has brought it to the forefront," Weisz said.
About 55% of frontline health care workers reported burnout, defined as physical and mental exhaustion from chronic workplace stress, according to an April survey from the Washington Post/Kaiser Family Foundation. About 62% say they experienced mental health repercussions from burnout.
Weisz wants his class to teach future doctors, physician assistants and other health care providers to take time for themselves with interests outside their profession.
"This is something each student can do to get their brain going in a different direction and use a different part of their brain. It's for relaxation and to get away from the daily grind," Weisz said.
This point hit home with student Ayah Saleh.
"As an artistic person, I was excited about it, but there was part of me that felt guilty taking time out of the day that could be used doing something else," Saleh said. "You commit your entire life to this one thing, and it can be consuming. It's refreshing to have an opportunity to connect to the artistic side of myself."
The class meets for about an hour once a week to learn about the Tulsa arts scene. That might include going to a glassblowing class, learning about graphic novels, finding out about the prison Poetic Justice program or visiting the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.
Weisz ties those to their studies in medicine, particularly in how they interact with patients.
"They are very focused on science," Weisz said. "What I tell them is that we are going to look at something differently. Their job is to tell me what they see. I hope, then, that with patients they will look, observe, listen and think outside of what they would normally do."
Many of the students say they have some experience in the arts, from musical theater to painting, but not all.
Student Hank Unterschuetz said he can see how burnout can take hold in the medical community, particularly among younger staff.
"I've come up with strategies on how to deal with that, but art isn't mine," Unterschuetz said. "But, this has been interesting. Dr. Weisz is an outstanding doctor, and it's been fun to see things from another perspective."
Students are seeing burnout among the experienced health care workers on their rotations, says student Allie Weeks.
"Classes like this definitely help get out of the cyclical things that we do. It's nice to have someone tell us it's OK to take a break," Weeks said.
It's not just about finding downtime. One assignment is for students to talk to a patient about their lives.
"Because of the pace of their days, students have a hard time just sitting down to talk to patients," Weisz said. "When they do, it's remarkable the things they find. I want students to take time and think about how they see, listen and talk with others."
