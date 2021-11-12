Ginnie Graham: Tulsa's local art scene becomes a lesson in preventing burnout among heath care workers

"As an artistic person, I was excited about it, but there was part of me that felt guilty taking time out of the day that could be used doing something else," Saleh said. "You commit your entire life to this one thing, and it can be consuming. It's refreshing to have an opportunity to connect to the artistic side of myself."

The class meets for about an hour once a week to learn about the Tulsa arts scene. That might include going to a glassblowing class, learning about graphic novels, finding out about the prison Poetic Justice program or visiting the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.

Weisz ties those to their studies in medicine, particularly in how they interact with patients.

"They are very focused on science," Weisz said. "What I tell them is that we are going to look at something differently. Their job is to tell me what they see. I hope, then, that with patients they will look, observe, listen and think outside of what they would normally do."

Many of the students say they have some experience in the arts, from musical theater to painting, but not all.

Student Hank Unterschuetz said he can see how burnout can take hold in the medical community, particularly among younger staff.